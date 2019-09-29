MANTENO — Under the tutilege of offensive guru R.J. Haines, Manteno has spent the past decade and change as a pass-oriented team that doesn't mind playing in shootouts.
But on Saturday, the Panthers became about running the ball and playing defense, as Davey Wurster ran for 198 yards and a pair of scores and the defense was stout, allowing just one second-half first down in a 41-6 home victory over Reed-Custer.
The win improved the Panthers to 2-3 overall and 2-1 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play play. The loss dropped the Comets to 1-4 (0-3).
The Panthers' desire to rely on Wurster and the ground game was evident early, as they pounded out a 10-play, 58-yard drive in which Wurster recorded eight carries, that was capped off by a two-yard score from quarterback Caleb Borkenhagen to give the Panthers an early 7-0 lead.
“We wanted to come out and control the line of scrimmage,” Haines said. “And after a good week of practice, I think we accomplished that goal.”
Manteno continued moving the ball on its second possession when Borkenhagen hit Wurster on a screen pass on 3rd and 14 from the Comets' 15-yard line to put the Panthers up 14-0 with 9:35 remaining in the first half.
After a pair of penalties pushed Manteno to its own three-yard line, the Panthers shifted into gear and drove 97 yards down the field to score on their third drive of the game. Wurster once again spearheaded Manteno’s ground game, punching the ball in the endzone from five yards out to give Manteno a 21-0 lead with 3:42 left in the first half.
“Our offensive line really stepped up tonight,” Wurster said. “Those guys made it really easy for me. They opened up some huge holes and I just had to finish off the runs.”
Borkenhagen led the Panthers down the field on its fourth possession of the half in just two plays. Wurster broke a running back screen for 42 yards, setting up a wide receiver screen to Luke Trepanier from 19 yards out to give the Panthers a commanding 28-0 halftime lead.
“This was huge for our confidence," Haines said of his team's first half. "We’ve played a really tough schedule so far this year but we still think we have really good football team."
Jarrett Goodwin intercepted Borkenhagen a few plays into the second half, bringing the Comets back to life. The interception sparked a five-play scoring drive by Reed-Custer, capped off by quarterback Dylan Garrelts’ screen pass to running back Elliot Cassem for the Comets' lone touchdown.
“We came out absolutely dead in the first half,” Reed-Custer coach Gavin Johnston said. “I really challenged the kids at halftime. We played much better in the second half and its good to see that but it’s a little frustrating we couldn’t play like that the whole time.”
After getting another stop on defense, Reed-Custer drove deep into Manteno territory before Tyson Creek intercepted Garrelts' pass at the three-yard line to stop the Comets momentum.
Wurster added his third touchdown of the game with 4:54 left in the game on a one-yard plunge to extend Manteno’s lead to 34-6.
“He runs the ball as hard as anyone I’ve ever had,” Haines said. “He also runs as hard in the fourth quarter as he does in the first.”
Backup sophomore running Logan Worobey broke away for a 77-yard touchdown with 1:57 remaining to score Manteno’s final touchdown of the game.
Stat Book
Wurster added 56 receiving yards to give himself 254 yards from scrimmage and three total scores. Borkenhagen went 13-for-19 for 250 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Trepanier had 74 yards and a touchdown on three catches, while Cole Jackson had five receptions for 67 yards.
Garrelts was held to a night of just 6-for-21 passing for 38 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Cassem had 36 rushing yards on 10 carries and caught the Comets' lone touchdown.
Up Next
Both squads are back in action next Friday night at 7 p.m. Manteno will travel to Coal City while Reed-Custer will play Lisle at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!