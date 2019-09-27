WATSEKA — Watseka quarterback Drew Wittenborn was the first person to say the Warriors’ first drive of Friday night’s home matchup with Dwight wasn’t the offense’s best work.
The Warriors had a sloppy three-and-out possession to open the game, but by the time the second drive rolled around, Wittenborn and his offensive weapons found a groove they stayed in all night.
The junior quarterback went 18 for 30 for 376 yards and tossed six touchdowns as the Warriors toppled the Trojans 45-14 in Sangamon Valley Conference action from Blake Field in Watseka.
“I’d like to say we [had a rhythm] before the game, but I’d say it was that second drive,” Wittenborn said. “Our first drive wasn’t very good, but on our second drive, we came out, knew what we needed to do and went out and did it.”
The win improved the Warriors to 5-0 and 2-0 in the SVC, giving them the five required wins to qualify for the IHSA playoffs. The Trojans fell to 0-5 (0-3) and were eliminated from playoff contention.
Wittenborn threw his first touchdown game near the end of the first quarter on a 5-yard strike to Ethan LaBelle. LaBelle also caught Wittenborn’s next touchdown, taking a quick hit 55 yards to the house early in the second quarter.
That touchdown came on the first play of an ensuing Warriors drive after the first of two touchdowns from Dwight quarterback Carson Crouch, a bruising 24-yard score in which Crouch fought off multiple tacklers on multiple occasions.
The Trojans’ do-it-all signal-caller accrued 247 yards and both Trojans touchdowns on 25 carries, and he also had a 21-yard completion to Samuel Edwards.
“He’s a good player and definitely our playmaker,” Trojans coach Luke Standiford said. “He’s the guy we try to get the ball to as much as possible.”
By the time Crouch scored his second touchdown, a 50-yarder eight minutes into the third, Wittenborn added three more of his own — a 14-yarder and 44-yarder to Brayden Haines and a 10-yarder to Jameson Cluver.
Justin Bunting also hauled in a Wittenborn touchdown, a 28-yard strike in the fourth. Connor Curry was held out of the endzone but had a team-high 131 yards on five catches, including a 71-yard reception and a 21-yard reception when the Warriors were faced with a fourth-and-long.
Curry said Wittenborn and the receivers have great chemistry from years of playing football together.
“We’ve been friends all through school, so we’re always playing football, always throwing passes,” Curry said. “Being able to do it on the field, it works every time.”
Warriors coach Aaron Hilgendorf praised his offensive line for giving Wittenborn the time he needed to find his receivers, noting that the play in the trenches is where the team gets its mojo.
“The team goes as the offensive line goes,” Hilgendorf said. “We’re really building around our defense and hanging our hat there, but the O-line sets the tone for the entire team.”
And that defense, which entered Friday as the area leader in points allowed and will emerge still holding that spot, was ferocious again, led by linebacker Tylor Durflinger, who had five tackles for loss.
Hilgendorf said his 11 defenders have spent the season playing as one, which has allowed their success.
“They’re playing as a unit — we talk about it, but it’s nice to see it on the field,” Hilgendorf said. “They trust the guys next to them to do their job, which allows them to play faster.”
Up Next
The Trojans will host Momence at 7 p.m. Friday. Now that they officially are out of the playoff hunt, Standiford told his team the next month will be a test of character.
“Like I said in the huddle, it’s going to say a lot about these kids’ character how they come and play these last four weeks,” Standiford said. “With playoffs out of reach, it can go one of two ways — they can fold and give up, or they can prepare for these next four games.”
The Warriors will hit the road and face Central at 7 p.m. Friday. The Comets entered the weekend unbeaten and ranked first in the Class 2A AP poll.
With the playoffs all but secured — a win during the final month will secure it — Hilgendorf said the Warriors are just taking it one game at a time until November.
“The security is nice, but we tell the guys, ‘Every chance you get to step on a high school football field, whether you’re 0-5 or 5-0, you just want to be 1-0 that night,” Hilgendorf said. “We have a game next week, and we’re just going to worry about that one game.”
