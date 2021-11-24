Follow the Wildcats

How to buy tickets

Fans can purchase tickets on Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster app for $15, plus additional service fees, or can be purchased at the ticket gate at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb prior to the game.

Watch or listen to the game

Fans can tune in to the game on TV on WCIU, or online at NFHSNetwork.com. Local radio stations 105.5 FM (WYKT) and 106.5 FM (WXNU) will be broadcasting the game, with online streams available at 1055theticket.com and xcountry1065.com.

After the game

The Wildcats will have a celebration at Jeff Reents Stadium in Wilmington when the team returns from the game Friday, win or lose. Time details will come from the school Friday afternoon.