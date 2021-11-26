Editor’s note: This story will be updated.
For the first time since 2014, the Wilmington Wildcats are state champions on the gridiron.
The Wildcats wrapped up a perfect season by defeating Nashville 24-7 in Friday afternoon’s IHSA Class 2A state championship at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb.
"To see these guys react that way after the game, those are the memories you’ll never forget … we’re all in this together," Wilmington coach Jeff Reents said. "We are Wilmington, we are one.
"This goes to all the kids in our program, our community and our school."
Jacob Friddle led Wilmington with 157 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries. Ryder Meents ran in a one-yard touchdown. Karsen Hansen blocked a punt that Allan Richards recovered, which set up Meents' touchdown in the second quarter that gave the Wildcats the lead that they would hold the rest of the way.
Richards also booted a 32-yard field goal and had two tackles for loss. Nick Sanford had a sack and two tackles for loss.
Wilmington's double-wing offense did exactly what it's designed to do, as the Wildcats held the ball for 36:32 of the 48-minute game clock, and their 234 yards of offense was more than double the 107 yards the Hornets managed.
The Wildcats scored 40 or more points in each of their first four postseason games this fall, a program record. On their postseason run, they defeated defending Class 2A champions Newman Central Catholic in the second round, ended the hall-of-fame career of Bishop McNamara head coach Rich Zinanni in the quarterfinals and then ended their run by handing the Hornets their second-straight second-place finish in Class 2A.
It’s the second state championship in program history, and first in Class 2A, as the 2014 title came in Class 3A. After going 5-0 in the shortened spring 2020-21 season that did not have a postseason due to COVID-19, the Wildcats have now won 19 games in a row, dating back to their second-round loss in the 2019 Class 3A playoffs to Byron.
