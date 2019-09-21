WILMINGTON — Wilmington used an opportunistic defense and potent running game to earn its fourth-straight victory to start the season Friday in a 51-28 home Illinois Central Eight Conference win over Manteno.
The Wildcats’ defense had four interceptions and a goal-line stop to hold one of the area’s most explosive passing offenses at bay. Meanwhile, Wilmington’s offense was business as usual, scoring points on its first eight possessions to open the game, led by Jake Rodawold’s 271 yards and three touchdowns.
The Wildcats improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in ICE play with the win. The Panthers fell to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in ICE play.
“Were happy to be 4-0 right now and beat a great Manteno team that’s really played a tough schedule,” Reents said. “Offensively I’m really pleased, and defensively we hung in there.
“(Manteno coach) R.J. Haines is a scoring machine and great coach. Even in some losses, their offense has put up some great numbers,” he added. “We knew coming in we had our work cut out for us.”
One week after knocking off the fourth-ranked team in Class 3A, Lisle, the Panthers found themselves squaring off against the number two team in Class 3A, but were unable to pull off the same magic they harbored a week ago.
Keaton Hopwood intercepted Caleb Borkengagen on the third play from scrimmage to give the Wildcats prime field position inside Panther territory minutes into the game.
“I saw the ball go up and just made a play,” Hopwood said. “It was huge for our defense to start the game.”
The Cats took advantage, using wingbacks Cody Franzen and Jake Rodawold to move the ball down the field before scoring on a 10 play 44 yard drive. Hopwood found the endzone on a quarterback sneak to give the Wildcats the early home lead.
Borkenhagen and the Panthers didn’t take long to respond, hitting wide receiver Cole Jackson for a 57-yard touchdown to tie the game with 4:40 left in the first quarter.
Manteno stacked ten defenders in the box on Wilmington’s second possession, forcing the Wildcats to punt, but a running into the punter penalty extended the Wildcats drive.
The Panthers’ penalty proved critical when Trey Shaw used a speed burst to run away for a 54-yard touchdown on Wilmington’s next play, giving the Wildcats a 14-7 lead.
Shaw’s touchdown came on his first carry since leaving week one with an ankle injury.
The Panthers stretched their next drive early into the second quarter, using quarterback rollouts to give Borkenhagen extra time to throw. They moved the ball all the way to the Wildcats five-yard line before Tyler Willis broke up a pass on fourth-and-goal from the five to give Wilmington the ball back on downs.
The area’s leader in touchdowns, Rodawold scored on Wilmington’s first play of the drive on an electric 96-yard touchdown run to give the Wildcats a 21-7 lead with seven minutes left in the half.
“All the credit goes to my offensive line,” Rodawold said. “They do it all. All I do is just run behind them.”
Defensive back Jack Narine jumped a route and intercepted Borkenhagen on Manteno’s next drive and returned the ball to the Panthers’ 22, once again giving the Wildcats prime field position.
Rodawold found paydirt once again for Wilmington, this time from four yards out, giving the Wildcats a 28-7 lead with 4:05 remaining in the first half.
Borkenhagen led the Panthers down the field once again on Manteno’s next drive, this time using his legs to score on a 5-yard scamper to cut the lead to 28-14.
The Wildcats weren’t done scoring however, taking a shot in the endzone before the half ended and drawing a pass interference with zero seconds on the clock.
The Wildcats then brought the field goal unit on the field and buried a 41-yard field goal from sophomore Allan Richards to give Wilmington a 31-14 lead at the half.
Wilmington chewed up the clock early in the second quarter, taking over five minutes off the clock before Hopwood scored his second touchdown of the night on the ground.
Willis intercepted Borkenhagen on Manteno’s opening possession of the second half, setting up Shaw’s second touchdown of the night one play later on a one-yard run, giving the Wildcats a commanding 44-14 lead.
Manteno running back Davey Wurster plunged into the endzone on a touchdown run late in the third quarter to cut the lead to 44-22.
Rodawold responded by ripping off a 65-yard touchdown run, his 15th of the season, to push Wilmington over the 50 point plateau.
Tyson Creek added a touchdown reception later in the game for the Panthers.
Stat Book
Rodawold finished with 271 yards on 15 carries with three touchdowns. Shaw finished with six carries for 102 yards and a touchdown. Hopwood added two scores on the ground for Wilmington. The Wildcats had 455 yards rushing on the night.
For Manteno, Borkenhagen finished 14-for-30 passing for 274 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. He added 43 yards a touchdown on the ground. Wurster had 14 carries for 33 yards and a touchdown. Jackson caught four passes for 88 yards and a touchdown. Creek had two grabs for 85 yards a touchdown. Luke Trepanier added six catches for 85 yards.
Up Next
Wilmington will head north to Lisle to play the Lions at Benedictine University Friday at 7 p.m. The Panthers will head home to play Reed-Custer Friday at the same time.
