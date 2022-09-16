Football File Art
PEOTONE — The highly anticipated football game between (Class 2A) No. 1 Wilmington (3-0) and (Class 3A) No. 9 Peotone (3-0) was exactly the heavyweight power-run game matchup many expected, with both teams trading blows throughout the entire 48 minutes with limited offensive possessions at Blue Demon Field in PeotoneFriday night. 

And, as it tends to usually be the case for Wilmington, it was the Wildcats who proved why they are deserving of that No. 1 ranking by the time the final buzzer rang, winning the battle of unbeaten by a 28-13 score to improve to 4-0 on the season and 2-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Peotone was dealt its first loss of the season, falling to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in ICE action. 

"It was a big win for us," Wilmington head coach Jeff Reents said. "Peotone was undefeated and so for us to come in here on the road and get a win it was huge for us.

