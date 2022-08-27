Football File Art
Daily Journal/File

WILMINGTON — The defending Class 2A state champions, Wilmington, held off Marengo in the final minutes to secure a thrilling 32-26 season-opening win at home Friday night. Colin James led the Wildcats with 202 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the victory, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter.

“I was really happy that we hung in there with our backs against the ropes and came out with the victory," Wildcats coach Jeff Reents said. "We have a lot of things to work on and a lot of kids to replace from last year's state team.

"And I think our young guys grew up a lot tonight.”

Recommended for you