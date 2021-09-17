WILMINGTON — Wilmington’s defense limited Peotone’s rushing attack to 63 yards and forced three turnovers in a 10-0 home win between the battle of unbeatens jockeying for position at the top of the Illinois Central Eight conference.
The Wildcats moved to 4-0 with the win and 2-0 in the ICE, and the Blue Devils fell to 3-1 (1-1).
“[Peotone coach Aposotolos Tsiamas] does a great job with that group over there, and they gave us all we could handle tonight,” Wilmington coach Jeff Reents said. “I thought we struggled with penalties but were fortunate enough to be on the right side of the turnover battle.
“Peotone runs the ball as well as anyone, so we are ecstatic about the shutout. But give [Peotone] credit; they didn’t back down whatsoever, and they have a lot of good football ahead of them.”
After a scoreless first half that featured a slew of penalties, the Wildcats found their footing and began moving the chains behind the legs of Jacob Friddle, Karson Hansen and Colin James before ultimately settling for a 25-yard field goal from Allan Richards to take a 3-0 lead with 3:39 left in the third quarter.
“We executed everything well on that play, the blocking was good, and so was the hold,” Richards said. “For me, it’s just about doing what I do every day in practice, and that routine helps me put the ball through the uprights.”
Reents said Richards’ effect in all three phases of the game is a luxury few teams have at their disposal.
“He’s a great weapon for us all over the field; special teams-wise, he’s unbelievable,” Reents said. “He does a great job with our kicking, and then you throw in the tight-end play and linebacker play and you have yourself a fine all-around player.
“He plays with a great passion, and we count on him a lot, and he comes through for us.”
On Wilmington’s next drive, Friddle found paydirt from 1 yard out with 8:55 remaining in the game to give the Wildcats some breathing room.
Peotone responded with their best drive of the game, as quarterback T.J. Chenoweth completed back-to-back passes to Joel Lee to move the chains into Wildcat territory. A few plays later, Chenoweth took off for a touchdown, but it was called back on a holding penalty. Wilmington recovered a fumble on the next play to hold off Peotone’s late push and secure the victory.
“We played really hard, but we didn’t play a clean enough game to win against the number one team in the state,” Tsiamas said. “The difference in the game was the turnovers.”
STAT BOOK
Friddle led Wilmington with 91 yards on 22 carries and one touchdown. Hansen turned 13 attempts into 53 yards, and James pitched in 28 yards.
Dawson Piper led Peotone with 23 rushing yards followed by Derek Knauer’s 21. Chenoweth finished 2-of-5 passing for 29 yards, completing both passes to Lee.
UP NEXT
Wilmington travels to Herscher at 7 p.m. Friday. Peotone will hit the road to Reed-Custer for a game against the undefeated Comets at the same time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.