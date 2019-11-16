The Wilmington football team saw it’s season end unceremoniously Saturday with a 32-0 road loss to Byron in the IHSA Class 3A quarterfinals. The Tigers outgained the Wildcats 476-101 to run away with the postseason victory.
The Wildcats ended the season with a 10-2 record, while Byron improved to 11-1 with the win and advanced to next weekend's semifinal against Princeton.
Both teams struggled to find their footing early in the game on a sloppy playing field until Drake Snodgrass broke free for a 70-yard touchdown run with 3:28 remaining in the first quarter to give Byron a 6-0 lead.
The Tigers tacked on another touchdown with 14 seconds left in the quarter on a five-yard touchdown run from Isaac Stickler to give Byron a two-score lead.
Less than two minutes later, quarterback Ben Carlson connected with Snodgrass on a 73-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 18-0 with 10:06 remaining in the half.
Snodgrass broke away for another long touchdown with 4:31 left in the third quarter, this time from 59 yards out to push the lead to 26-0. He finished the game with 196 yards rushing and 73 yards receiving and three total touchdowns.
A few minutes later Stickler ripped off a 44-yard touchdown run to make the games final score. Stickler finished with 149 rushing yards and a pair of scores.
The Wildcats' potent ground attacked was stymied by two-way lineman and University of Iowa football commit Tyler Elsbury. The 6-foot-6 300-pounder was a force on both sides of the ball, helping limit Wilmington to just 2.7 yards per carry on the night while opening holes for an offense that put up nearly 500 yards of total offense.
Stat Book
Keaton Hopwood finished 4-for-7 passing for 16 yards and one interception while adding 23 yards rushing on 11 carries. Jake Rodawold ran for 40 yards on six attempts. Trey Shaw had 13 yards on 11 tries. Matt Sanchez led the Wildcats with five tackles on defense.
Inside the Numbers
Despite the loss, the Wildcats still had a season to remember, clinching a playoff berth for the 24th consecutive year under coach Jeff Reents and made their 11th appearance in the quarterfinals during that span. Rodawold finished the year with 1,581 rushing yards and 23 total touchdowns. Shaw finished with 805 yards and 13 total touchdowns after missing a chunk of time dealing with an injury.
