WILMINGTON — Wilmington’s defense forced four turnovers and Colin James scored four touchdowns in the first half as the Wildcats (9-1) raced out to a 41-7 running clock win over Chicago Christian in the opening round of IHSA Class 2A playoffs.
The defending Class 2A champions made their 26th-straight playoff appearance in the IHSA playoffs under hall-of-fame head coach Jeff Reents on Saturday. Not only has Wilmington consistently made the playoffs, they have consistently found a way to win playoff games, advancing past the first round in 21 of those 26 playoff seasons.
“It’s been great making the playoffs 26 straight time — it’s also been nice to win a lot of playoff games," Reents said. "You always want to see how you square off against the best and when you’re in the playoffs, you get a chance to see that.
"Also, with that, I think our [Illinois Central Eight] Conference does a great job of preparing us for success in the playoffs.”
Wilmington’s defense was lights out in the first half, forcing four turnovers while holding the Knights to just 32 yards of total offense. Kyle Farrell, Hunter Hayes and Kade Hopwood each recovered fumbles while Ryan Nelson added the interception for the Wildcats.
“We were fortunate enough to get the turnovers and play with a short field,” Reents said. "I thought we controlled things on the offensive and defensive line and did some good things there.
"Our linebackers played fast."
Offensively, Wilmington was equally impressive, scoring on all six first-half drives. James, who entered the weekend as the area's leading 11-Man rusher, scored four touchdowns in the first half, rushing for 118 yards behind a big push from the offensive line.
“We established what we wanted to do,” Reents said. “In the playoffs you’ve got to be good on special teams, be able to stop the run on defense, and run the ball on offense.
"I thought we did well in all three of those phases tonight.”
Wilmington’s defense forced and recovered fumbles on Chicago Christian’s first two drives, giving their offense prime field position inside their opponents 25-yardline. The Wildcats' offense took advantage with James scoring touchdowns off both of those turnovers, giving Wilmington a 13-0 lead three minutes into the game.
James added a 35-yard touchdown run later in the quarter, putting the Wildcats a 20-0 lead after one quarter.
After James’ trio of touchdowns, fullback Brendan Moran got in on the action and broke off a 25-yard touchdown to extend Wilmington’s lead to 27-0 four minutes into the second quarter.
With eight defenders in the box, trying to stop the run, quarterback Ryder Meents went play-action and connected with Joey Cortese for a 45-yard gain, setting up a 1-yard touchdown from Hunter Hayes on the next play.
James ran for his fourth touchdown of the game just before halftime to give the Wildcats a running clock lead at 41-0.
Wilmington shuffled the rest of the roster into the game in the second half, including the freshman and sophomores, giving many of them their first taste of playoff action.
STAT BOOK
James' 118 rushing yards and four scores led all players. Meents finished 2-for-3 passing for 51 yards. Cortese led with 45 yards receiving. Farrell rushed for 45 yards on ten attempts. Drew Walsh ran for 25 yards on five carries. Moran had one run for 25 yards and a score.
UP NEXT
The Wildcats host Downs Tri-Valley at 6 p.m. Saturday in a rematch of last year's Class 2A semifinals.
