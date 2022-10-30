Football File Art
Daily Journal/File

WILMINGTON — Wilmington’s defense forced four turnovers and Colin James scored four touchdowns in the first half as the Wildcats (9-1) raced out to a 41-7 running clock win over Chicago Christian in the opening round of IHSA Class 2A playoffs.

The defending Class 2A champions made their 26th-straight playoff appearance in the IHSA playoffs under hall-of-fame head coach Jeff Reents on Saturday. Not only has Wilmington consistently made the playoffs, they have consistently found a way to win playoff games, advancing past the first round in 21 of those 26 playoff seasons.

“It’s been great making the playoffs 26 straight time — it’s also been nice to win a lot of playoff games," Reents said. "You always want to see how you square off against the best and when you’re in the playoffs, you get a chance to see that.

