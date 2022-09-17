KANKAKEE — Wheaton Academy football coach Jim Johanik wants his Warriors to have the special environment surrounding their program that they saw when the Warriors, the eighth-ranked team in the IHSA AP Class 4A Poll, visited Bishop McNamara Friday night as the Fightin' Irish celebrated their 100th anniversary Homecoming.

With the game serving as a feather in the cap of a special night on Brookmont Blvd., the Warriors came out a bit slow before quickly revving their engines into full gear for a 47-0 win behind six touchdown passes from quarterback Belay Brummel.

The Warriors improved to 4-0 and 2-0 in the Metro Suburban Conference and dropped the Irish to 1-3 (1-1).

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

