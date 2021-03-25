Riverside-Brookfield (0-1) at Bishop Mac (0-1)
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: RB Jaydon Wright, LB Mel Hay
Preview: The Irish had every team’s nightmare come true when a 23-0 lead turned into a 49-23 loss, but lingering issues could persist, as the Irish enter their home opener a bit banged up. Wright is a ferocious freshman who scored his first touchdown last week and could see his number called quite a bit Friday. The Irish defense was outstanding for two-plus quarters last week, and Hay quickly has joined Caleb Smith to form a fearsome duo of backers.
Pick: Bishop McNamara 28, Riverside-Brookfield 7
BBCHS (0-1) at Bolingbrook (0-1)
Gametime: 1 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: WR/DB Caleb Barclay, RB Ethan McCarty
Preview: McCarty was nothing short of stellar last week when he neared 200 total yards in the Boilermakers’ loss to Lincoln-Way Central. He led a ground game that was dominant behind a big line, and the Boilermakers will need every bit of that against one of the premier teams in the SouthWest Suburban Conference. Barclay made plays on both sides of the ball last week and could see more Saturday. One thing is certain — it’s going to take a near-perfect week from all three units to top Bolingbrook on the road.
Pick: Bolingbrook 24, Bradley-Bourbonnais 17
Coal City (1-0) at Manteno (0-1)
Gametime: 6 p.m.
Players to watch: Coal City — RB/LB Ashton Harvey, RB/DB Asa Cooper; Manteno — WR/DB Jack Pinderville, WR/LB Ian Knotts
Preview: The Coalers are riding a 48-0 win in which Cooper scored three offensive touchdowns on four touches in addition to a housed kickoff. Cooper also will be active against the Panthers’ pass-heavy offense. Harvey will have a big role in that aspect as well and might see more touches. For the Panthers, quarterback Caleb Borkenhagen has obvious chemistry with Cole Jackson, and Pinderville has emerged early. He’ll need to draw attention away from Jackson to give the Panthers ample space for their playmakers.
Pick: Coal City 35, Manteno 21
Wilmington (1-0) at Herscher (0-1)
Gametime: 6 p.m.
Players to watch: Wilmington — RB/LB Karson Hansen, OL/DL Nick Gornik; Herscher — RB/LB Cody Lunsford, QB/DB Blake Holm
Preview: A classic Illinois Central Eight rivalry, the Tigers would love nothing more than to knock off the fourth-ranked team in Class 3A, when the Wildcats come to town. For that to happen, the Tigers have to be able to keep a balanced offense and wrap up on defense and not allow the Wildcats’ deep crop of backs to continue to eat up yards, clock and the Tigers’ defensive stamina.
Pick: Wilmington 28, Herscher 16
Reed-Custer (1-0) at Lisle (0-1)
Gametime: 7 p.m. Thursday
Players to watch: RB/LB Elliot Cassem, QB/DB Jake McPherson
Preview: Cassem leads the area in rushing through a week as he feasted against Manteno in the Comets’ coming out party last week. Coach Gavin Johnston will feature his top back plenty again, but McPherson showed the ability to get it done with his legs as well and also made throws when he needed to. The defense nearly shut out one of the area’s top offenses from a year ago as things are pointing up for Reed-Custer.
Pick: Reed-Custer 21, Lisle 7
Peotone (1-0) at Streator (0-1)
Gametime: 6 p.m.
Players to watch: RB/CB Ryan Moe, TE/DL Tyler Hendricker
Preview: With a healthy dose of Ben Balmer expected once again, don’t sleep on Moe’s ability as the always-important second ground option for the Blue Devils. Moe was effective on offense and defense last week as he finds his varsity ground. Hendricker is an anchor of a defensive line that has to be excited to go against a Bulldogs line that struggled against Coal City last week.
Pick: Peotone 35, Streator 7
Seneca (0-0) at Central (1-0)
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: RB/LB Gaarrett Graham, WR/DB Chandler Burrow
Preview: The Comets picked up right where they left off with a dominant performance against Iroquois West last week. Seneca didn’t play its season opener with Paxton-Buckley-Loda last week because of COVID-19 protocols, meaning the Irish are seeing a tough test out of the gate. Burrow catches everything, whether he’s on offense or defense, and Graham will see plenty of chances to inflict his physicality on both sides.
Pick: Central 35, Seneca 7
Iroquois West (0-1) at Dwight (2-0)
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: Iroquois West — RB/LB Auston Miller, RB/CB Jaeton Schacht; Dwight — OT/DT Malakhi Slaughter, QB/S Carson Crouch
Preview: Trojans coach Luke Standiford said he wanted a more balanced offense this season, and that’s what happened in last week’s blowout against Walter Christian. Slaughter is one of a handful of lettermen on the line that gives Crouch time to run and throw and also get Samuel Edwards going. The Raiders want to establish their ground game and stretch the pace out to a grind with their grit.
Pick: Dwight 28, Iroquois West 13
Walter Christian (0-1) at Watseka (1-0)
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: RB/DB Conner Curry, WR/DB Brayden Haines
Preview: The Warriors survived a slow start and moved past Momence last week, but with a true home-field advantage this week, expect the Warriors to start strong and finish stronger. Curry has taken control of the backfield and got better as the game went on last week. Haines is one of several receiving options quarterback Drew Wittenborn has available, and both players are part of one of the area’s most seasoned secondaries.
Pick: Watseka 35, Walter Christian 6
Paxton-Buckley-Loda (0-0) vs. Momence (0-1)
Gametime: 2 p.m. Saturday (at Kankakee)
Players to watch: RB/LB TyShaun Watkins, OL/DL Dawson Petkunas
Preview: Momence coach Wayne Walker said last week Watkins didn’t think he was getting the attention he deserved to start the season, and the senior running back made his presence felt with an early contender for run of the year with a mind-blowing, 77-yard touchdown run last week. Petkunas is one of several experienced blockers that hopes to give Watkins room to run and allow quarterback Kud’de Bertram to continue settling in as signal-caller. But that’s all easier said than done against a perennial Sangamon Valley Conference contender.
Pick: Paxton-Buckley-Loda 23, Momence 16
Blue Ridge (0-1) at Milford-Cissna Park (1-0)
Gametime: 7 p.m. Thursday
Players to watch: WR/DB Todd Paine, WR/DB Carter Borges
Preview: Paine’s 165 yards were the best in the area last week, and Borges excelled in the pass and run game, leading the team with 93 rushing yards on just three carries in last week’s shellacking of Schlarman. In a matchup against a Blue Ridge team coming off a running clock loss, the Bearcats should continue to do what they’ve done nonstop since moving to 8-man football.
Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 56, Blue Ridge 13
