CLASS 2A
3. Central (11-0) at 2. Fieldcrest (11-0)
Gametime: 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: WR/DB Jacob Shoven, RB/LB Garrett Graham
Preview: Both of these teams have legitimate state championship dreams, and some would argue this is the de facto state championship coming here in the quarterfinals.
The Knights got to their unblemished 11-0 record by playing superior defense, allowing just more than a touchdown per game and averaging more than 200 yards per game on the ground with their offense. The Comets have gotten theirs thanks to an overpowering offense (41 points per game) and disciplined defense.
With the Knights’ desire to slow the game down, the Comets will have to cap off drives with points. They can’t have turnovers that keep points off the board, swing momentum and leave the Knights with good field position, as those three things are what could end the Comets’ season. Many of their key players are just juniors, but this is a group with maturity and poise beyond its years.
Pick: Central 28, Fieldcrest 20
CLASS 3A
3. Wilmington (10-1) at 2. Byron (10-1)
Gametime: 1 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: RB/DB Trey Shaw, FB/LB A.J. Meyers
Preview: At least one of these teams has advanced to the quarterfinals or beyond in each of the past five seasons, with each school also making a title appearance in the past handful of years. To say this is a matchup of Class 3A powers even might be putting it mildly.
Both teams are going to focus heavily on sustaining drives and wearing down their opponents with he running game, with the Tigers even reaching the 400-rushing-yard mark five times in 2019.
But the ‘Cats can control the game on the ground as well, especially when Shaw is as effective as he was against Eureka last week. His gamebreaking ability as a second go-to option in the back field with Jake Rodawold gives teams too much to plan for, and that’s before factoring in what quarterback Keaton Hopwood can do both through the air and on the ground.
Defensively, Rodawold, Meyers and the rest of the Wilmington defense, particularly the front seven, will have to make some big run stops on third and short if the Wildcats want to reach their first semifinal since their 2014 state title run.
Pick: Wilmington 21, Byron 19
CLASS 4A
4. St. Francis (10-1) at 1. Coal City (11-0)
Gametime: 2 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: LB/TE Austin Pullara, DE/WR Brady Crawford
Preview: The 2019 Coaler Grit Tour has been full of dominance and low on drama, but that could change when the Coalers welcome one of the state’s biggest surprises this season.
In a year that already figured to have a crowded Class 4A field, the Spartans threw their name in the circle after earning victories against Immaculate Conception and Bishop McNamara this season, both teams from last year’s title game.
The Spartans run almost an exclusively spread offense with four and five receivers on the field seemingly at all times. That normally creates mismatches with slot receivers on linebackers, but Pullara leads a Coaler linebacking group that could be the most athletic and well-rounded position group in the state.
Offensively, Daniel Jezik will be called upon not only to eat up yards but clock as well. The longer Jezik is on the field and building on his area-leading 2,005 rushing yards, the longer the Spartans’ potent offense is off the field. They certainly don’t need many minutes to score, but time might be up on the Spartans’ dream season.
Pick: Coal City 28, St. Francis 21
12. Bishop McNamara (8-3) at 9. Murphysboro (9-2)
Gametime: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: RB/WR/CB Manny Harris, QB Tyler Hiller
Preview: The Irish haven’t played their best football the past two weeks, but they still have been able to win both of their playoff games with relative ease, and on its surface, this game looks like another easy win for the Irish after they defeated the Red Devils 49-14 in the second round last season.
But this year is different from last, and not many coaches will drill that into their kids’ head better than Rich Zinanni. The Red Devils have scored 40-plus points on six occasions this season, and although many of those games were against lesser competition than what even the Irish’s second unit provides, the confidence the Red Devils have gained this season still is there.
With the longest bus ride an area team has had this postseason, the Irish will have to be sharp from the jump and not have the uncharacteristic penalties and turnovers seen thus far in November, or they could find themselves in an early hole in a hostile environment.
Fortunately for the Irish, they boast one of the area’s most experienced squads and one of the country’s most accomplished prep coaches. And that combination eventually will lead to a full 48 minutes of domination against lesser competition.
Pick: Bishop McNamara 35, Murphysboro 14
Illinois 8-Man Football Association
4. Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (8-3) at 1. Milford-Cissna Park (10-0)
Gametime: 2 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: QB/LB Penn Stoller, RB/DB Angel Salinas
Preview: The Bearcats only needed 32 plays to score 62 points in their win against Bunker Hill last week, further displaying the insane efficiency they have shown since jumping to 8-Man football one year ago.
Stoller is the only player in the area with 1,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards, and his 97 total tackles and seven tackles for loss both lead the team. It won’t take him and the Bearcats long to get going, and once they do, look out, Falcons.
When these two teams met last month, Stoller had about 300 rushing yards as the Bearcats poured on 78 points. That high of a number might be a little too tall a task to ask for again, but even if they get half of that offensive output this weekend, Milford-Cissna Park will defend its I8FA title next weekend.
Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 56, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!