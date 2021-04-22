Bishop McNamara (3-1) at St. Francis (5-0)
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: DB Calin Wells, RB/WR/DB Manny Harris
Preview: The Irish have revenge on their minds as they stroll into Wheaton Friday with a chance to avenge last season’s 46-43 loss as time expired and can also earn a share of the blue division of the Metro Suburban Conference. Wells and Harris will lead a secondary that has a tough test against Spartans quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse. Look for Mel Hay and Caleb Smith to blitz through the middle to get pressure as well. Offensively, Harris will lead a suddenly deep backfield that will look to keep control of the clock and the chains in a battle of Top 10 Class 4A teams.
Pick: Bishop McNamara 44, Wheaton Academy 37
Sandburg (0-5) at Bradley-Bourbonnais (2-3)
Gametime: 6 p.m.
Players to watch: RB Ethan McCarty, DL, FB Hollist Daniels
Preview: The Boilermakers were riding a huge wave of momentum and almost kept it going but fell 24-23 to unbeaten Lincoln-Way West. But the Boilers still have a great chance to end the season winning three out of their last four against a winless Sandburg squad. Expect McCarty and the rest of the backs to get plenty of touches early to get the home team ahead early as the Red Surge hops to send its seniors out in style.
Pick: Bradley-Bourbonnais 21, Sandburg 14
Watseka (4-1) at Central (5-0)
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: Watseka — LB/OL Tylor Durflinger, RB/DB Conner Curry; Central — QB/LB Jay Lemenager, WR/RB/DB Chandler Burrow
Preview: Two teams stacked deep with three-year seniors meet one last time on the final week of their final seasons in what essentially is a game to decide the final Sangamon Valley Conference championship. The Comets are looking to win their fourth in a row for the first time in school history behind one of the most explosive offenses in area history but the Warriors have plenty of defense to make it a contest. Neither team could ask for a better matchup to end the season.
Pick: Central 35, Watseka 21
Dwight (2-3) at Momence (3-2)
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: Dwight — QB/S Carson Crouch, C/DT Andrew Kapper; Momence — RB/DB Tyshaun Watkins, WR/RB/DB Raquan Coleman
Preview: The Trojans are looking to finish the season off by snapping a three-game skid while Momence is hoping to put a tough 43-0 loss to Central behind itself with the opportunity to end the spring with twice as many wins as the past two seasons combined. Both teams rely on do-it-all quarterbacks (Kud’de Bertram for Momence), and while each will make their mark on both sides of the ball, it will be up to whichever team has an x-factor stand tallest at the end of the game.
Pick: Dwight 28, Momence 27
Seneca (1-3) at Iroquois West (1-4)
Gametime: 11 a.m. (Saturday)
Players to watch: QB/DB Ty Pankey, OG/DL Clayton Leonard
Preview: The Raiders picked up their first win in a couple seasons, and the first of coach Jason Thiele’s career, with a 46-0 no-doubter over Walther Christian Tuesday. They’ll quickly have to turn their attention to an Irish squad much tougher than their record indicates in a battle of two teams that are gonna run the ball every opportunity they get, and who could blame the Raiders for doing so behind Leonard, Illinois’ newest football commit. But when they have to throw, look for Pankey to leave it on the field in his last prep football game.
Pick: Iroquois West 21, Seneca 16
Milford-Cissna Park (4-0) at Decatur Lutheran (5-0)
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: WR Justin Tillman, QB/DB Trey Totheroh
Preview: Perhaps the two best teams in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association will meet in Decatur in a clash of the titans. The Bearcats have gotten efficient offensive performances from anyone and everyone who’s touched the ball this season, including Tillman, who scored three times on three catches last week. Totheroh is the on-field orchestrator of most of what the team does on both sides of the ball, and with a heap of fellow seniors there to help shoulder the load, the ‘Cats plan on coming home Friday night with their perfect record intact.
Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 41, Decatur Lutheran 37
