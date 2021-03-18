I always felt comfortable saying we’d have it. I wasn’t sure when or how long it would be, but there was never a doubt in my mind there would be high school football in Illinois this school year. It’s six months and change later than normal, it’s three weeks and a postseason less than normal, but it’s football.
Kids are going to get to play, and their parents, and classmates in some cases, will be in the stands to watch.
The season will be six games for many of our local schools, but the six area schools in the Illinois Central Eight Conference will get five games. It’s the last year of the Sangamon Valley Conference; the city schools continue to build some of the biggest collective momentum they’ve had this century, and Milford-Cissna Park is hoping to reload rather than rebuild.
Without a state series to settle any championship banter, the six-week season will be even more crammed with action as our area’s high school football players push a season’s worth of effort into a month-and-a-half of games.
Sacred Heart-Griffin at Kankakee
Gametime: 3 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: DE Willie Norwood, WR Johnathan Pitts
Preview: Arguably the game of the opening week in Illinois, the Kays can make a statement if they can knock off a Class 5A powerhouse in front of their home crowd. The defense was one of the best in suburban Chicago last year, and defensive coordinator Ed Hazlett has a lot of his playmakers back to up the nastiness. Tyjuane Stewart will do much more than quarterback a high-flying offense with oodles of options and an ever-improving group of blockers. But the Kays face a tall task against an SH-G team five-time state champion coach Ken Leonard thinks might be his most talented team in 38 years. It might take some magic, but this Kays program wants to shock the state.
Pick: Kankakee 29, Sacred Heart-Griffin 28
Bishop McNamara at Wheaton Academy
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: WR/RB/DB Manny Harris, LB/RB Caleb Smith
Preview: The Irish have plenty of holes to replace with the loss of a reliable senior class, but they have a head start on the retooling with the return of all-state star Harris. Harris totaled more than 1,200 yards between running back and receiver last year and will see action early and often. He’ll look to ease the pressure for new quarterback Brady Bertrand, and Irish coach Rich Zinanni said he expects his defense to fly to the ball and do it in a physical way as he begins his 46th season coaching the Irish with a long bus ride.
Pick: Bishop McNamara 27, Wheaton Academy 15
Lincoln-Way Central at Bradley-Bourbonnais
Gametime: 6:30 p.m.
Players to watch: QB Neal May, QB Caige Williams
Preview: The Boilermakers kick off the season with a pair of young quarterbacks replacing three-year starter Keaton Schmidt. Coach Mike Kohl said both signal-callers will see snaps as the Boilermakers take on a Lincoln Way-Central team they beat by a point last year on the leg of Graham Johnson. The Charleston Southern commit might need to come through in the clutch again, as the Boilers play their first of six dogfights in the SouthWest Suburban Conference.
Pick: Bradley-Bourbonnais 24, Lincoln-Way Central 21
Streator at Coal City
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: RB/WR/DB Asa Cooper, DT Nick Seplak
Preview: It’s a new era of Coaler football, but the tradition and expectations remain. Cooper does as well, and he will see more snaps at running back after showing off his sprinter speed out wide the past two seasons. Keegan Crater will look to feed Cooper and Ashton Harvey early and often, and the defense will lean on Seplak and Kyle Burch to get things going up front. There are new names to learn in Coal City, but the result Friday likely will be similar to seasons past.
Pick: Coal City 28, Streator 7
Manteno at Reed-Custer
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: Manteno — QB/DB Caleb Borkenhagen, WR/DB Cole Jackson; Reed-Custer — RB/LB Elliot Cassem, OL/DL Brendon Williams
Preview: The Comets are coming off of a 1-8 season, but with several talented pieces ready to emerge as playmakers, the Panthers can’t expect a one-win caliber opponent when they get to Braidwood on Friday. Borkenhagen has a chance at a special third season as Manteno’s quarterback and will look to get going with his arm and legs. The Panthers’ defense was strides better at the end of 2019 than the start and will face a stiff test in Cassem and an experienced line blocking for him.
Pick: Manteno 28, Reed-Custer 14
Herscher at Peotone
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: Herscher — WR/DB Camden Berns, TE/DE Travis Jones; Peotone — RB/LB Ben Balmer, QB/CB Tristan Weglarz
Preview: The Tigers had an uncharacteristic 3-6 mark in 2019, but they have a ton of talent with more experience and the desire to flip that winning percentage around. Berns remembers what it took to make that 2018 postseason run and brings senior leadership on both sides of the ball, something the Blue Devils have in key spots. Balmer is a two-way load and Weglarz comes in from Lincoln-Way East with championship pedigree and multi-dimensional skills.
Pick: Peotone 27, Herscher 17
Lisle at Wilmington
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: RB/DB Cody Franzen, QB/DB Jack Narine
Preview: The Wildcats have to replace one of last year’s top rushing attacks in the area in the graduated Jacob Rodawold and injured Trey Shaw. Franzen was the third head of that three-headed monster and will step into primary ballcarrying duties behind a line filled with experience. Narine already has shown excellence at the varsity level in the secondary and now has the chance to do the same while commanding the Wildcats’ huddle. A loaded bunch of seniors only have six games to leave it all out there, and they’ll hit the ground running Friday.
Pick: Wilmington 21, Lisle 14
Iroquois West at Central
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: Iroquois West — OL/DL Clayton Leonard, RB/DE David Netzband; Central — QB/DB Jay Lemenager, WR/DB Jacob Shoven
Preview: At two opposites of the Sangamon Valley Conference totem pole, the Raiders have a state-winning graduate back in coach in Jason Thiele, who looks to bring his alma mater to the current level the Comets are at. Leonard is a top offensive line recruit in the state and will have his hands full with the Central front, and the Comets will look to establish their top duo early and often as they bolster arguably the area’s wealthiest stockpile of offensive playmakers.
Pick: Central 35, Iroquois West 7
Dwight at Walter Christian
Gametime: 1 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: QB/S Carson Crouch, RB/LB Samuel Edwards
Preview: Dwight enters the season with a ton of intrigue behind it. A 3-6 team a year ago, Crouch is back after an All-SVC and All-Area season and will transition from the backfield to commanding the huddle, as coach Luke Standiford adjusts the offense. Edwards is a top-notch linebacker who will lead the defense and will see some of the snaps Crouch has left behind in the backfield. No matter who sees the bulk of the carries, they should have plenty of room to run behind one of the area’s best lines.
Pick: Dwight 35, Walter Christian 12
Momence vs. Watseka
Gametime: 7 p.m. Saturday (at Kankakee)
Players to watch: Momence — QB/DB Kud’de Bertram, OL/LB Kody Lawrence; Watseka — CB/WR Ethan LaBelle, OL/LB Tylor Durflinger
Preview: Watseka’s defense might be its best unit this spring, which is quite a statement after realizing returning starting quarterback Drew Wittenborn led the area in passing a year ago. But LaBelle and Durflinger are half of the Warriors’ three-year starters on defense, joined by Shawn Farris and Conner Curry. That experience will cause problems for Momence’s new signal-caller, Bertram, even if he has quality, experienced linemen such as Lawrence to protect him.
Pick: Watseka 35, Momence 7
Milford-Cissna Park at Schlarman
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: RB/DB Angel Salinas, QB/DB Trey Totheroh
Preview: The Bearcats have been the best program in the first two years of the Illinois 8-Man Football Association and will look to continue the tradition with their third quarterback in three years in Totheroh. Penn Stoller had one of the best seasons in area history when he took over last year, and Totheroh will look to do the same while also leading the defense. Salinas was an all-state back a year ago and is back and better than ever after recovering from a lower-body injury near the end of last season.
Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 50, Schlarman 14
