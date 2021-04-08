Elmwood Park (0-1) at Bishop McNamara (2-1)
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: FB/LB Jaydon Wright, WR/DB Colton Provost
Preview: Two weeks ago when the Irish entered their home opener against Riverside-Brookfield, their backfield was a question mark without the injured Manny Harris and a banged up Caleb Smith. But with both back at full strength and two freshmen, Wright and Tony Phillips, emerging the past two weeks, along with the growing connection between Provost and quarterback Brady Bertrand, the Irish offense is foaming at the mouth to get back on the field.
Pick: Bishop McNamara 54, Elmwood Park 6
Stagg (0-3) at Bradley-Bourbonnais (1-2)
Gametime: 6 p.m.
Players to watch: RB Ethan McCarty, RB/LB Detric Dee
Preview: The Boilermakers got their first win of the season and scored in a variety of different ways in the process while the defense was arguably the most dominant unit on the field for more than half of last week’s game against Andrew. And it’s a prime opportunity for the Boilers to turn last week’s win into a winning streak as they return home to face a struggling Stagg squad. By this time next week, the talk on North St. could be focused around a surging offense and defense that’s learned how to wrap up a ballgame.
Pick: Bradley-Bourbonnais 31, Stagg 6
Kankakee (2-1) at Bloom (0-3)
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: QB Tomele Staples, WR Pierre Allen
Preview: The Kays are riding high after a pair of dominant wins at home, but they’ll take to the road for the first time this season this week. The running game has been point, as evidenced by Aveon Pittman’s explosion last week, but the passing game has also shown signs of growth under Staples. He and Allen connected for a few nice balls last week and they could do so again against a Blazing Trojans defense that has been susceptible to big plays.
Pick: Kankakee 34, Bloom 6
Peotone (3-0) at Lisle (1-2)
Gametime: 6 p.m. Thursday
Players to watch: RB/LB TJ Chenoweth, QB/DB Tristan Weglarz
Preview: The Blue Devils have turned heads everywhere by outscoring their opponents 99-26 through three games. They travel to a Lisle team much better than its 1-2 record indicates, but this Peotone squad is determined to pad the Lions’ loss column. They have a bevy of backs who can break free at any time, and while Weglarz hasn’t had to do much yet with his arm, the Blue Devils know he can do whatever they ask. That includes defense, where he and Mike Kraft lead a secondary that perfectly compliments the front seven.
Pick: Peotone 27, Lisle 14
Streator (0-3) at Manteno (0-3)
Gametime: 6 p.m.
Players to watch: WR/DB Cole Jackson, QB/DB Caleb Borkenhagen
Preview: The Panthers are close to breaking their offensive spell and they have a great chance to totally bust open against the Bulldogs. If that happens, it’ll come from Borkenhagen and Jackson displaying the chemistry they’ve built up over the years, as one of the area’s top quarterback-receiver duos from a year ago is perfectly positioned to pile up some points in front of the Panthers’ home crowd.
Pick: Manteno 27, Streator 12
Reed-Custer (1-2) at Herscher (1-2)
Gametime: 6 p.m.
Players to watch: Reed-Custer — QB/DB Jake McPherson, RB/LB Elliot Cassem; Herscher — WR/RB/DB Camden Berns, TE/DE Travis Jones
Preview: The Tigers found their first win of the season behind Camden Berns’ 300-plus yards of offense while the Comets are reeling off a loss against Wilmington in which they scored 21 unanswered points to come up short by a handful. Both teams know this is a measuring stick game with young talent on both rosters that will be lining up across from one another for a couple years to come. Playmakers like Berns give the Tigers the senior leadership edge but the Comets have plenty to offer in heir own right.
Pick: Reed-Custer 28, Herscher 23
Dwight (2-1) at Paxton-Buckley-Loda (1-1)
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: QB/S Carson Crouch, OT/DE Abe Rieke
Preview: Injuries are beginning to take their tole on the Trojans, who will lean on Crouch more than ever before to get it done in the air and on the ground. While it’s banged up, the offensive line is still a strength of the team because of kids like Rieke, who also made some plays defensively in last week’s loss to Central. After COVID-19 canceled their first game and held many players out of their first game, the Panthers got back to full strength against Iroquois West last week and are finding stride at the worst possible time for Dwight.
Pick: Paxton-Buckley-Loda 24, Dwight 13
Momence (2-1) at Seneca (1-1)
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: RB/LB Tyshaun Watkins, WR/DB Anthony Martinez
Preview: Momence’s offense has been stellar the past few weeks behind Watkins, quarterback Kud’de Bertram and the different weapons he has at his disposal. Seneca will look to use its running attack to maintain control of the clock and the game, but Watkins can do the same thing himself and Bertram has made more and more big plays downfield as the year has gone on. The Irish are certainly a test, particularly with the lengthy road trip they provide, but coach Wayne Walker and company are committed to turning momentum around in Momence this spring.
Pick: Momence 28, Seneca 21
Central (3-0) at Walther Christian (0-3)
Gametime: 1 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: RB/DL Logan Beherns, WR/DB Chandler Burrow
Preview: The Comets got six total touchdowns from quarterback Jay Lemenager against Dwight last week, and he could easily put up six more against a struggling Walther Christian team, but the Comets have a ton of different playmakers to feed. Beherns has seen a lot of snaps in the backfield and is as quick as they come on the defensive line and Burrow is one of several Comets in true midseason form on the outside.
Pick: Central 56, Walther Christian 6
Watseka (3-0) at Iroquois West (0-3)
Gametime: 1 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: Watseka — WR/DB Braidon Walwer, OL/DL Shawn Farris; Iroquois West — OT/DE Cannon Leonard, RB/LB Trystyn Schacht
Preview: The Warriors had a slow start in their opener against Momence but have since recovered and started reminding people of how great of a team they brought back from 2019. The Raiders are hoping to get to where the Warriors are, and home upset victories are a surefire way to kickstart that progression. Those wins will start to come for coach Jason Thiele and company, but a tough matchup with an experienced Watseka team isn’t the most choice opportunity for the first one.
Pick: Watseka 27, Iroquois West 6
Milford-Cissna Park (2-0) at Martinsville (0-3)
Gametime: 1 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: QB/DB Trey Totheroh, WR/DB Jarid Woodby
Preview: The Bearcats are well-rested after a pair of cancelations last week gave them the week off. Their welcome back gift is an 0-3 Bluestreaks squad that is ripe for Milford-Cissna Park to hang another mammoth offensive performance on. The Bearcats defense will never get the praise it deserves when the offense is so potent, but scoring against this team is just as difficult as it is to score against them.
Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 56, Martinsville 6
