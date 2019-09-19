FOOTBALL: Week four capsules

Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way Central
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: QB Keaton Schmidt, RB Ethan McCarty
Preview: The Boilers took their lumps against Lincoln-Way East last week, but will come out on the other side a better team after the experience. Even in defeat, they showed flashes on both sides of the ball, something they have done throughout the start of the season. The Knights struggled mightily in a 6-3 loss to Lockport last week and could face the same fate against a Boilers squad looking to get back to the .500 mark.
Pick: Bradley-Bourbonnais 34, Lincoln-Way West 28
Kankakee at Macomb
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: WR Lavelle McIntosh, DB Joe'Ron Hill
Preview: The Bombers have struggled out of the gate with an 0-3 mark, but the Kays are the ones that have to make the lengthy bus ride for this nonconference affair. It will be a test to coach Derek Hart and company to see how alert and aware they are at kickoff, but as long as the Kays can get things going sooner rather than later, they should be able to use their explosive offense and hard-nosed defense to improve to 3-1.
Pick: Kankakee 42, Macomb 13
Peotone at Coal City
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: Peotone — RB Ben Balmer, QB Max Gesswein; Coal City — RB Daniel Jezik, LB Jack Bunton
Preview: We're reached the point of the year where a battle of unbeaten teams means a great game is to be expected. The Coalers look as good as advertised, while the Blue Devils have turned heads with just how impressive they have been. They have the recipe for a road upset — a strong rushing attack and physical defense, but the Coalers will have home field advantage and have shown to be even stronger in those two same areas of the game.
Pick: Coal City 28, Peotone 14
Manteno at Wilmington
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: Manteno — RB/LB Davey Wurster, QB Caleb Borkenhagen; Wilmington — RB/LB Jake Rodewold, QB Keaton Hopwood
Preview: Another intriguing Illinois Central Eight Conference matchup, the Wildcats will need to play a better game for a full 48 minutes than they did last week against an improving Manteno club. The Panthers are going to hope they can best Wilmington's defense and make this one a shootout, but whether the Wildcats commit to the run or let Hopwood go crazy with the passing game, the Wilmington offense may be too much for the Panthers to contain.
Pick: Wilmington 42, Manteno 31
Herscher at Lisle
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: WR/DB Camden Berns, RB Cody Lunsford
Preview: The Tigers came out on the wrong end to games against two of the area's best teams the past two weeks, and things aren't any easier as they will travel to meet a Lisle team that is eager to get back to the win column after a late loss to Manteno. Lisle always plays its best football at home, particularly against Herscher, as the Lions haven't lost at home to the Tigers since 2011.
Pick: Lisle 35, Herscher 21
Streator at Reed-Custer
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: WR/DB Evan Pickard, RB/LB Elliot Cassem
Preview: The Comets are happy to be back at home and in relative health after running into a buzzsaw at Peotone last week. A balanced offensive attack that can both control the clock and occasionally break for a big play will be needed to stay in front of a Bulldogs team that hung with Wilmington for three quarters last week.
Pick: Reed-Custer 28, Streator 21
Dwight at Central
Gametime: 7 .p.m.
Players to watch: Dwight — RB/DB Carson Crouch, OL/DL Garett Severson; Central — RB/LB Garrett Graham, WR/DB Chandler Burrow
Preview: These two offenses couldn't be much more different. The Trojans rely on a run-first game and don't throw the ball unless they have to, while the Comets love to air it out every chance they get. Look for the Comets and quarterback Jay Lemenager to air it out early before leaning on Graham and the ground game to ice this one away.
Pick: Central 42, Dwight 14
Watseka at Oblong
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: WR/CB Ethan LaBelle, LB/TE Nick Albright
Preview: The Warriors could only hope to see Oblong each week. The Panthers face a minus-150 point differential through three weeks and figure to see that number rise against a Warriors team that has appeared to be well-rounded on offense and capable of stopping both the run and the pass defensively. Quarterback Drew Wittenborn will have plenty of options in the passing game and a steady stable of running backs to hand off to.
Pick: Watseka 49, Oblong 6
Iroquois West at Momence
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: Iroquois West — QB/OLB Tibaldo Alvarez, OL/DL Zach Rice; Momence — TB/CB Jhett Anderson, TB/DL DayQuain Hughes-Bell
Preview: Both squads were left reeling with big losses to SVC elites last week, but this week will provide each team ample opportunity to put one in the W column. Both teams are young and looking to bridge the gap to the future in contrasting offensive styles. The Raiders will look to spread it out and open it up, while Momence will look to cause chaos with a complex rushing game.
Pick: Iroquois West 34, Momence 27
Milford-Cissna Park at Schlarman
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: RB/DB Angel Salinas, QB/LB Penn Stoller
Preview: The Hilltoppers have shown a penchant for the pass this season, an offensive asset that they will need as they will likely surrender early points to the most dynamite of offenses in M-CP. Stoller has been terrific at quarterback, but his ability to play center field from the linebacker position could lead to some created turnovers for the Bearcats' defense.
Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 56, Schlarman 29
