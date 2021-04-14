Thornton (2-2) at Kankakee (3-1)
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: LB Nickolas Hall, WR/QB Tyjuane Stewart
Preview: The Kays are coming in off of their second-straight shutout and their highest offensive output, 58 points, in their first road game against Bloom last weekend. Winners of three in a row, Kankakee controls its own destiny in the Southland Athletic. Thornton stands in the Kays' way this week fresh off a win against Thornwood, the only Southland team to score on the Kays, and they can't look too far ahead to next week's rivalry clash with Crete-Monee before securing this one.
Pick: Kankakee 34, Thornton 13
Bradley-Bourbonnais (2-2) at Lincoln-Way West (4-0)
Gametime: 6 p.m.
Players to watch: QB Caige Williams, DT/OL/FB Lorenzo Burns
Preview: Winners of two in a row, the Boilermakers have gotten hot at the right time with their trip to the unbeaten Warriors. Williams has started to settle in at quarterback and has a steady supply of running backs to feed and young, emerging receivers. Burns is known best for forming a dynamic duo on the interior of the defensive line with Hollist Daniels, but the big fella showed he can block and score touchdowns as well in last week's win against Stagg.
Pick: Lincoln-Way West 21, Bradley-Bourbonnais 17
Manteno (1-3) at Herscher (2-2)
Gametime: 6 p.m.
Players to watch: Manteno — QB/DB Caleb Borkenhagen, WR Cole Jackson; Herscher RB/WR/DB Camden Berns, QB/DB Blake Holm
Preview: A pair of multi-year starting senior signal-callers make their final starts Friday, with Borkenhagen and Jackson pairing up for the last time in their three-year careers together. Both teams are coming off of euphoric victories — the Panthers dropping a 54 spot in a shutout of Streator and the Tigers riding high off of a dramatic, late-game winner against Reed-Custer. In a classic Illinois Central Eight matchup to end the season, only one of these squads will feel that same rush this week.
Pick: Herscher 24, Manteno 21
Coal City (3-1) at Reed-Custer (1-3)
Gametime: 6 p.m.
Players to watch: Coal City — RB/DB Asa Cooper, WR/LB Kyle Burch; Reed-Custer — OL/DL Brendon Williams, WR/DB Jarrett Goodwin
Preview: Since a two-year hiatus in 2010 and 2011, the Coalers have won all eight meetings of this rivalry by a combined tally of 306-39. Pair that with the fact the Coalers are gonna surely come in with a chip on their own shoulder after suffering their first regular-season loss in 20 contests last week at Wilmington. The Comets have a bright future and will send off a handful of talented seniors, but the rebuild isn't quite up to the lofty standard in Coal City.
Pick: Coal City 34, Reed-Custer 6
Central (4-0) at Momence (3-1)
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: Central — WR/DB Caden Perry, OL/DL Cade Alexander; Momence — QB/DB Kud'de Bertram, OL/LB Kody Lawrence
Preview: The Comets are one of the hottest offenses in the state, totaling 169 points over their last three contests. They have plans on meeting Watseka for the Sangamon Valley Conference title in week six, but they'll first have to find a way past a red-hot Momence team for the Comahawk Trphy, a Momence squad that's won three in a row and is a half of football away from a 4-0 record in its own right. A Momence upset could make the top of the SVC an absolute mess by season's end, but this Comets team seems destined to play for all the marbles next week.
Pick: Central 41, Momence 21
Seneca (0-3) at Dwight (2-2)
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: RB Jack Duffy, WR/RB/LB Caden Schroeder
Preview: After starting off 2-0, the Trojans have limped to a 2-2 record to set up their stretch run that begins with a winless Irish squad that could easily have a win or two under their belts. Duffy and Schroeder will look to continue their growth as weapons for quarterback Carson Crouch, and if they can show increased development, it could pay immediate dividends Friday.
Pick: Dwight 28, Seneca 20
Paxton-Buckley-Loda (2-1) at Watseka (4-0)
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: LB Maddux Rigsby, OL/LB Tylor Durflinger
Preview: The Warriors have shown for nearly all 16 quarters they've played that they're excellent at both scoring points and stopping their opponents, but they've rarely seen the talent that will be coming at them from a Panthers squad now a couple weeks recovered from a COVID-19 outbreak. Rigsby made the most of a limited touch with a touchdown last week and joins Durflinger in a linebacking unit that will be keyed in on keeping everything in front of them and setting a high-firing offense up with great field position.
Pick: Watseka 31, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 21
Walther Christian (0-4) at Iroquois West (0-4)
Gametime: 1 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: FB/LB Damian Malgoza, QB/CB Ty Pankey
Preview: The Raiders gave Watseka a run for its money for a half last week before the Warriors took control in the second half. Quarterback Ty Pankey has a great chance to get back in rhythm and help open up an offense deep with players ready to make plays with the ball in their hands. The defense has gotten better on an almost weekly basis, and all the hard work being put it in Gilman might show some reward in the win column this week.
Pick: Iroquois West 21, Walther Christian 7
Milford-Cissna Park (3-0) at Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (1-1)
Gametime: 2 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: DB Bryce Sluis, RB/DB Angel Salinas
Preview: The Bearcats were tested for the first time in forever when they survived Martinsville last week. Expect the defense to play with even more intensity than normal while Salinas and quarterback Trey Totheroh will continue to do what they do best, slice up opposing defenses.
Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 42, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 15
