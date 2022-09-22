Thornwood (0-4) at (5A-2)Kankakee (3-1)
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: RB Tony Phillips, LB CaRon Johnson
Preview: The Kays have been nothing short of dominant during the past three games, pitching their third straight running clock shutout with a 49-0 win against Manual last week. Phillips found the endzone for the first time in that one, as he looks to be finding full footing after being slowed early in the season with an injury. It’s scary to imagine, but this Kays offense can get even stronger as they reach full strength. The defense still hasn’t allowed a point of its own, and Johnson even found the endzone himself last week.
Pick: Kankakee 56, Thornwood 0
Bishop McNamara (1-3) at Elmwood Park (1-3)
Game time: 6 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: RB/WR/DB Parker Wolf, OL/DL Jarred Salzman
Preview: The Fightin’ Irish limped through a 47-0 loss to Wheaton Academy last week, but the banged up bunch has a chance to get back on track against a struggling Tigers team. Running back and linebacker Jaydon Wright was one of those playmakers injured last week, and if he misses any action, Wolf looks ready to fill in in the backfield and also will see action lined up in the slot. Salzman is one of the two-way senior anchors of a team that knows it has to start out by winning the battle in the trenches if they want to come back to town with their second win of the season.
Pick: Bishop McNamara 28, Elmwood Park 13
(3A-3)Reed-Custer (4-0) at (3A-RV)Peotone (3-1)
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: Reed-Custer — RB/LB Jace Christian, WR/DB Peyton Bradley; Peotone — QB/DB James Kuypers, RB/DB Colin Emsweller
Preview: The Comets have been one of the most dominant teams in Illinois through a month, outscoring their opponents 254-13. But their toughest test to date comes Friday against a Blue Devils team that doesn’t want to turn last week’s loss to Wilmington into a losing streak. Christian hasn’t had to see many carries yet through the blowout wins but will certainly see more action Friday and Bradley has emerged as another wide threat for Jake McPherson. The Blue Devils and Kuypers aired it out a bit last week and will have to Friday to keep up with the Comets. Emsweller led the team with 13 tackles and will be busy trying to stop both the run and pass.
Pick: Reed-Custer 42, Peotone 17
Herscher (1-3) at (2A-1)Wilmington (4-0)
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: Herscher — QB Brock Wenzelman, WR/LB Jaxon Ruder; Wilmington — FB/LB Brendan Moran, TE/LB Ryan Nelson
Preview: The Wildcats passed back-to-back Illinois Central Eight Conference tests from Coal City and Peotone to open the conference slate and now turn their attention to the Tigers, who are looking to snap a three-game skid. The Wildcats’ Colin James built on his area-best rushing total last week, now standing at 621 yards, thanks to the offensive line and lead blocking from Moran. Moran has taken over a vital defensive role at middle linebacker, with Nelson one of the backers flanking him and making plays outside. Wenzelman has been a bright spot for the Herscher offense, whether with his arms and legs, and will be looked upon to pile up yardage both ways.
Pick: Wilmington 31, Herscher 14
(4A-RV)Coal City (2-2) at Lisle (2-2)
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: RB/DB Chase Cora, OL/DL Michael Gonzalez
Preview: The Coalers may sit at an ordinary 2-2 record through a month, but after a Week 1 running clock loss to Morris, the Coalers seem to be getting hot, with their second loss coming by 10 points at the hands of mighty Wilmington, a game that was tied after three quarters. Gonzalez and the push he generates from the defensive line are one of the biggest reasons why, and he and the line will be vital once again at a Lions team that loves to run the rock. Speaking of running the rock, Cora did that better than any Coaler last week, and if he can continue to capably spell Landin Benson, Gavin Carpenter and the rest of the backfield, this Coalers team could really put a run together
Pick: Coal City 27, Lisle 14
Streator (2-2) at Manteno (0-4)
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: WR/LB Porter Chandler, WR/DB Sevin Keigher
Preview: This young Panthers team has had some growing pains through the season’s first month, growing pains that have become physical pain, as sophomore standout quarterback Niko Akiyama’s injury last week has put the offense in a further flux. Several players, including Chandler and Keigher, got turns at quarterback last week, and while neither are quarterbacks by trade, whoever is inserted this week will likely have opportunities to change the game with their legs. The Panthers will have to further adjust now, but coach RJ Haines is a state championship-winning coach and will surely find the best positions to put his kids in to succeed.
Pick: Streator 28, Manteno 21
Seneca (4-0) at (1A-9)Iroquois West (4-0)
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: OL/DL Cort Leonard, OL/DL Cannon Leonard
Preview: The Raiders have perhaps their matchup of the year as two Vermilion Valley Conference north division opponents meet in a battle of unbeatens Friday. They boast two of the area’s top 10 leading rushers — Trystyn Schacht (508 yards, second in the area) and John Ahlden (306 yards, 10th in the area) — with the Leonard brothers helping form an offensive line allowing them to run comfortably and for a combined 11 touchdowns (six from Schacht, five from Ahlden). Seneca has a tough running game as well that has led it to an unblemished record as well, but the Fightin’ Irish haven’t yet met a defensive front as big and physical as the Raiders boast.
Pick: Iroquois West 24, Seneca 21
Watseka (1-3) at Central (3-1)
Players to watch: Watseka — RB/LB Anthony Shervino, RB/DB Aidan Morris; Central — WR/DB Tristan Schmidt, OG/LB Xavier McCorkle
Preview: One of the most fun area rivalry matchups gets rejuvenated after taking last fall off, and the 2022 version will take place with two teams on different wavelengths right now. After a running clock win to open the season, the Warriors are reeling with three-straight losses while the Comets have won three in a row after a running clock loss to start the year. Luke Shoven’s area-best 916 passing yards is a big reason why they’re red hot, with Schmidt’s 350 receiving yards second in the area only to teammate Matthew Luhrsen. Morris was the Warriors’ leading tackler a week ago and will have a busy day in the secondary this week. The offense has been led by Shervino thus far, and he’ll need an active day on the ground if Watseka wants to keep stride with the Comets.
Pick: Central 35, Watseka 13
Momence (1-3) at Dwight (0-4)
Players to watch: Momence — WR/DB Marchello Draine, OL/DL Nick Charbonneau; Dwight — QB/DB Conner Telford, C Terry Wilkey
Preview: The Trojans were just a play away from their first win of the season at Oakwood last week, losing 32-27 after an interception in the endzone ended the game. Telford and Austin Burkhardt accounted for almost all of their yardage last week and will be the two main pieces Momence’s defense, led up front by Charbonneau, will have to contain. Telford has been just as dangerous with his legs as he’s been with his arm, something that could be said for Momence quarterback Kud’de Bertram as well. Draine, whose two receiving touchdowns lead the team, has been a popular target for the senior signal-caller, and likely will be again Friday.
Pick: Momence 23, Dwight 21
Milford-Cissna Park (4-0) at Alden-Hebron (2-2)
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: RB/DB Tyler Neukomm, OL/DL Luke Trumann
Preview: After holding off Amboy for a 40-30 win in last week’s battle of unbeatens, the Bearcats once again hit the road this week for their first meeting with the Green Giants since before COVID-19. Neukomm ran for 215 yards and three scores last week to elevate himself as the area’s leading rushing touchdown scorer (nine) and will have plenty of opportunities to increase that number Friday. Whether it’s he, Mason Blanck or quarterback Sawyer Laffoon running the rock, Trumann is one of several experienced blockers paving the way for him. It’s always possible to see a hangover effect after a stellar win, but this Bearcats team has its eyes on the prize.
Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 50, Alden-Hebron 14
