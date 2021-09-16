Champaign Centennial (2-1) at (6A-2) Kankakee (3-0)
Game time: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: DB/RB/WR Jyaire Hill, WR Pierre Allen
Preview: The Kays got a huge boost on offense when Hill was inserted at running back for one drive — one he ended with a touchdown that seemed to spark the offense. But it’s the defensive side where Hill has made a case as one of the state’s best talents in the secondary, where he’ll be roaming around to clean up whatever might slip through the cracks of a usually solid defense. Allen, similar to Hill, totaled three touchdowns last week and seems to be getting better every Friday.
Pick: Kankakee 35, Centennial 13
Lincoln-Way West (0-3) at Bradley-Bourbonnais (2-1)
Game time: 7:30 p.m.
Players to watch: WR Mark Robinson, LB/RB Detric Dee
Preview: The Warriors might have the most deceptive 0-3 record in Illinois, with losses to three teams at least receiving votes in the Class 7A and 8A AP polls. The Boilermakers are reeling off their first loss of the season, and quarterback Caige Williams will look to find one of his receivers for a big play early, with Robinson’s 6-foot-4 frame the biggest of the bunch. Dee is as great a leader as he is a player and will look to get the defense back in order after allowing 43 points at Lockport last week.
Pick: Bradley-Bourbonnais 23, Lincoln-Way West 21
(2A-RV) Bishop McNamara at (3A-RV) Wheaton Academy
Game time: 7:15 p.m.
Players to watch: RB Tony Phillips, QB Brady Bertrand
Preview: The Fightin’ Irish seemed to get some offensive wrinkles ironed out at Ridgewood last week, but they have a tougher test against a Wheaton Academy defense that’s surrendered just 24 points this season. With Phillips getting into a groove and Bertrand continuing to grow at quarter, that test can be passed. The defense has been great on Brookmont Boulevard, as the Irish have allowed just 27 points this year and have revenge on their minds after allowing seven unanswered touchdowns when these two met in the spring.
Pick: Bishop McNamara 24, Wheaton Academy 14
(4A-9) Coal City (1-2) at Herscher (2-1)
Game time: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: Coal City — QB/DB Braden Reilly, OL/DL Michael Gonzalez; Herscher — QB/DB Brock Wenzelman, WR/DB Rylan Hendershott
Preview: Both teams are looking to bounce beak from heartbreaking losses — the Coalers a three-point loss to Wilmington and the Tigers a five-point loss at Streator. Reilly has shown to be more than capable of playing quarterback at the varsity level and is helping the Coalers expand their offense every week. Meanwhile, Wenzelman is coming off a five-touchdown performance, with Hendershott on the receiving end of four of them. That performance isn’t likely to be replicated against a stout Coalers defense, but the Tigers have shown through three weeks they’re going to be a tough draw each and every Friday.
Pick: Coal City 17, Herscher 7
(3A-RV) Reed-Custer (3-0) at Manteno (0-3)
Game time: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: Reed-Custer — OL/DL Gunnar Berg, WR/DB Eddie Gad; Manteno — QB/DB Carter Drazy, RB/LB Logan Worobey
Preview: The Comets blitzed past Lisle last week and now sit 3-0, with Gad looking early on to be the main replacement for the injured Lucas Foote as Jake McPherson’s top target out wide. Berg and the boys up front have been stellar on both sides despite flying under the radar with all the talent in Braidwood. Drazy was sensational and scored two of Manteno’s three touchdowns against a good Peotone defense last week, helping get the offense some much-needed momentum.
Pick: Reed-Custer 35, Manteno 21
Momence (2-1) at (2A-7) Bismarck-Henning (3-0)
Game time: 1 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: RB/LB Michael Newberry, WR/DB Kam Tyler
Preview: Momence hasn’t quite been at full strength most of the year, but that seems to finally be changing and just in time for a mighty road challenge in a Vermillion Valley Football Alliance crossover. Kud’de Bertram had another three touchdowns last week, one to Tyler, who has emerged as another weapon the senior quarterback has at his disposal. Newberry has been effective at running back, but he’ll see plenty of work defensively as well, as the Momence defense will be tasked with stopping a Blue Devils offense averaging 48 points per game. If that number can be halved, coach Wayne Walker and company could have an upset brewing.
Pick: Bismarck-Henning 34, Momence 28
Westville (3-0) at (2A-RV) Central (2-1)
Game time: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: WR/CB Tristan Schmidt, OL/LB Dallas Rodriguez
Preview: The Comets have outscored opponents 86-8 the past two weeks and are beginning to find some momentum as the season reaches the midway point. Schmidt scored an early touchdown last week and is one of several different players who have made offensive contributions as coach Brian Spooner continues to discover the talents of a new group in Clifton. Westville is a worthy test with an unblemished first third of its season, but this is usually when we start to see teams with new faces start to get comfortable and settle in, which seems as though it’s becoming the case for the Comets.
Pick: Central 24, Westville 14
Iroquois West (3-0) at Salt Fork (3-0)
Game time: 12 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: RB/LB Trystyn Schacht, FB/LB John Alden
Preview: Schacht has been on an absolute tear to start the season, with his 454 all-purpose yards accounting for close to half of the Raiders’ 936 all-purpose yards this season. He’ll look to have another monster game against a small-but-mighty Salt Fork squad that’s looking to play spoiler to a season that’s already been the best in more than 10 years in Gilman. But coach Jason Thiele, who was a member of the 2003 state champion team — the last IW team to start the year 3-0 — has his boys looking for more than a fun beginning to the season.
Pick: Iroquois West 17, Salt Fork 14
Oakwood (0-3) at Dwight (0-3)
Game time: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: WR/RB/DB Conner Telford, RB/LB Austin Burkhardt
Preview: After a second forfeit loss last week, the Trojans are hoping to finally return to the gridiron and have the chance to do so under the lights at home. With Carson Crouch graduated and a new-look offense this fall, we’ve yet to learn much about a Dwight team that hasn’t played since a 60-12 loss on opening night Salt Fork. There might be some early rust with so much prolonged off time, but with the overflow of energy, both from the break and from the home crowd, the Trojans have a lot to play for Friday night.
Pick: Dwight 21, Oakwood 14
Watseka (1-2) at Hoopeston (1-2)
Game time: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: RB/LB David Netzband, QB/LB Evan LaBelle
Preview: The Warriors have a forfeit win and forfeit loss sandwiching the lone week they actually have taken the field, a 38-6 loss to Westville two weeks ago. In that game, LaBelle was inserted at quarterback to replace an injured Brady Walwer and will have his work cut out for him against a Hoopeston defense that has been respectable in the early going. Netzband, an Iroquois West transfer, looks early on like the defensive leader Watseka needs after replacing so many core seniors who graduated last year.
Pick: Watseka 14, Hoopeston 10
Milford-Cissna Park (0-3) at Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (2-1)
Game time: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: QB/DB Sawyer Laffoon, FB/LB Mason Blanck
Preview: Laffoon returned to the quarterback position last week after missing the Week 2 matchup against Aquin. Though the Bearcats dropped their third straight to open the season — their longest losing streak since moving to 8-man football — Laffoon showed improvement over his debut outing to open the season. Blanck has been by far the brightest spot on the defense and will be active again Friday against a Falcons offense that’s scored 100 points the past two games.
Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 37, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 33
