Bradley-Bourbonnais (1-2) at Lincoln-Way West (2-1)
Game time: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: WR Luke Allen, DE Teagan Shear
Preview: The Boilermakers could very easily be 3-0 with wins over a Class 6A-ranked Kenwood program and the defending Class 8A champions, Lockport, but the reality for Bradley-Bourbonnais is a 1-2 record and trip to New Lenox for a matchup in which the Warriors have won six-straight times, dating back to 2014. But the 2022 Boilers have shown they’ve got the talent to play with just about anyone, with players like Allen bursting onto the scene this fall as a third weapon for quarterback Ethan Kohl. Shear is one of several seniors in the front seven that will look to keep the Warriors’ ground attack at bay and the offense off the field.
Pick: Bradley-Bourbonnais 28, Lincoln-Way West 23
Peoria Manual (0-3) at Kankakee (2-1)
Players to watch: RB Demere Turner, DB Naz Hill
Preview: The Kays have caught fire since their 2-0 loss at Nazareth to open the season, outscoring Washington and Thornridge by a combined 102-0 margin in the past two weeks. Turner has been largely responsible for getting the offense going, scoring a trio of touchdowns over those past two games, one of several mouths to field in the Kankakee backfield. Hill is one of the most prized football recruits in the state who has yet to commit to a school, somewhat flying under the radar with gamebreaking capabilities from the cornerback position. He’s one of several players receiving a track and field state championship ring at halftime and will look to make a highlight play just as memorable as the ceremony.
Pick: Kankakee 49, Peoria Manual 0
Wheaton Academy (3-0) at Bishop McNamara (1-2)
Game time: 6:30 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: RB/LB Jaydon Wright, QB/DB Deuce Allaway
Preview: The Fightin’ Irish got their first win of the year after a double-digit comeback in the fourth quarter, and they now celebrate the school’s largest Homecoming celebration amidst their 100th anniversary. With all the fun that comes with that also comes the team’s Metro Suburban Conference nemesis, a Warriors program that’s won three-straight against the Irish. Wright had his first 100-plus yard game of the year last week and will need another if McNamara wants a win and Allaway will also look to build off of his impressive game on the ground. But even if the offense stays hot, it will be difficult stopping a Wheaton Academy offense that’s already scored 160 points in three games.
Pick: Wheaton Academy 35, Bishop McNamara 24
Manteno (0-3) at Reed-Custer (3-0)
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: Manteno — WR/DB Ashton Brazeau, LB/RB Nolan Worobey; Reed-Custer — OL/DL Gunnar Berg, WR/DB Lucas Foote
Preview: Panthers quarterback Niko Akiyama has emerged as one of the emerging young talents in the Illinois Central Eight, as evidenced by his first-quarter big touchdown pass to Brazeau last week, but the Panthers have their hands cut out for them against a Comets team whose bright future of their own a few short years ago is now their present. Berg has four sacks on the year and will look to limit Akiyama’s effect and let the Comets’ offense of their own do some cooking. Foote has a knack for the endzone wherever he lines up. Worobey leads the Panthers in tackles and will have to fly around the field to try and keep this red-hot Reed-Custer offense at bay.
Pick: Reed-Custer 42, Manteno 14
Herscher (1-2) at Coal City (1-2)
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: Herscher — LB/TE/FB Travis Jones, RB/LB Clay Schultz; Coal City — RB/DL Drake Dearth, RB/LB Gavin Carpenter
Preview: Both teams come into Friday’s ICE tilt in desperate need of a win to keep momentum towards a postseason berth. The Tigers have lost a pair in a row after a 1-0 start while the Coalers have now made it through their insanely difficult opening third to the season and will look to get hot. Jones is perhaps the best football player on the field in this matchup, but the Coalers have a bunch of hard-nosed players eager for meetings with players of Jones’ caliber. In a battle of rushing attacks, the Tigers will lean on Schultz and quarterback Brock Wenzelman while the Coalers will lean on Landin Benson, Dearth and Carpenter, the latter two of whom will be largely responsible for limiting Herscher’s attack.
Pick: Coal City 24, Herscher 17
Salt Fork (2-1) at Iroquois West (3-0)
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: RB/LB Trystyn Schacht, LB Izayah Hargett
Preview: The Raiders have rolled through the first third of the season, including running clock wins in each of the past two weeks. Schacht and his all-around prowess have been a major reason why, and he and the impressive offensive line that blocks for him will have to be on it early and often against the Storm Friday. Hargett has been one of the team’s top tacklers this season and figures to be part of an active linebacking group that will be busy against the run but also has to be attentive to an efficient Salt Fork passing game.
Pick: Iroquois West 28, Salt Fork 20
Bismarck-Henning (3-0) at Momence (1-2)
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: QB/DB Kud’de Bertram, RB/LB Terence Autman
Preview: Momence got its first win of the season last week after moving Bertram back to quarterback, where he tossed two touchdowns and ran for another. Not many area athletes are as electric with the ball in their hands as Bertram, who coach Wayne Walker knows is the catalyst of the offense. Autman was effective as could be as a sophomore last season and also showed some increased sizzle in last week’s win over Hoopeston, joining Bertram in going over 100 yards on the ground. The team will need every bit of offense it can get against a Blue Devils team that’s scored at least six 40 points in every game this season.
Pick: Bismarck-Henning 41, Momence 28
Central (2-1) at Westville (2-1)
Game time: 1 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: QB/S Luke Shoven, WR/S Matthew Luhrsen
Preview: The Comets have caught fire, outscoring their past two opponents 86-6, with Shoven largely responsible by firing nine touchdowns in that span, four of them to Luhrsen. After losing most of their 2020 team that was one of the best in school history to graduation, it looks like the young cast of characters tasked with replacing that group is starting to hit a serious stride just in time for the teeth of Vermilion Valley Conference play. Hall of fame coach Brian Spooner is one of the best in the business at tailoring his styles and systems to his talent, and with a gunslinger like Shoven and a bevy of weapons at his disposal, expect the Comets to keep airing it out and the wins to keep piling up.
Pick: Central 35, Westville 24
Watseka (1-2) at Hoopeston (0-3)
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: QB/DB Brady Walwer, WR/DB Dane Martin
Preview: The Warriors will look to even their record at .500 after falling below it for the first time this season. Out of their double-wing offense, the Warriors will look to establish their tempo on the ground behind Anthony Shervino and company, but Walwer is a talented thrower whose arm gives them an added layer of explosiveness. The ability of the ground game to give coach Max Fransen options in his playcalling by churning out steady yards allows Walwer to change the game with his arm at any moment, with receivers like Martin and his 6-foot-4 frame ready to be the beneficiaries.
Pick: Watseka 28, Hoopeston 20
Dwight (0-3) at Oakwood (1-2)
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: QB/DB Conner Telford, WR/DB Bennett Grant
Preview: The Trojans have shown some glimpses of bright spots so far this season but the relatively young bunch is still attempting to put 48 minutes of bright spots together for a victory. Telford has been able to make the throws required of a rock-solid quarterback when he has the time and has also shown an ability to make plays with his legs. He has a trusty sidekick in running back Austin Burkhardt, the team’s unquestioned heart and soul, but is still looking for that consistent threat out wide he can lock in with when they need to put a drive together. Grant is one of those options to emerge and will look to do so Friday.
Pick: Oakwood 21, Dwight 14
Milford-Cissna Park (3-0) at Amboy-LaMoile-Ohio (3-0)
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: QB/DB Sawyer Laffoon, WR/DE Carter Borgers
Preview: This could very well be a preview of the Illinois 8-Man Football Association State championship game this season and the Bearcats will certainly treat their road trip like such as they look to extinguish a red-hot Clippers offense. As mentioned in last week’s M-CP capsule, the Bearcats have placed their largest emphasis on defense since joining the I8FA, and last week’s 22-8 victory over Blue Ridge proved that. There will likely be more points on the scoreboard this week, but that also goes for the Bearcats offense, which is led by Laffoon but supported by an insanely deep cast of supporting characters. If this one comes down to what team can put together the last drive in the fourth quarter, it’s hard to pick against what the Bearcats have going.
Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 35, Amboy-LaMoile-Ohio 28
