Kingdom Prep Lutheran (Wisc.) (1-2) at Bradley-Bourbonnais (2-0)
Game time: 6 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: WR Tyran Bender, DL Victor Rogers
Preview: The Boilermakers have put up at least 40 points in each of their first two games and will look to keep that streak rolling as they host an out-of-state Wolfpack team that has sandwiched a defensive shutout two weeks ago around two games of allowing at least five touchdowns. Bender only needed two catches to score two touchdowns in last week’s win at Thornwood after returning a kickoff for a touchdown two weeks ago. Defensively, a quartet of seniors on the defensive line will start the party for the Boilermakers, with Rogers and his three years of starting experience helping to lead the way.
Pick: Bradley-Bourbonnais 45, Kingdom Lutheran Prep 12
Thornridge (0-2) at Kankakee (2-0)
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: LB Kennarius Chandler, RB Jakell Hill
Preview: It wasn’t their best collective offensive outing a week ago, but Tony Phillips’ kickoff return for a touchdown was enough to give the Kays a 7-3 win in their top 10 showdown at Washington last week. While primarily used as an extra blocker on passing downs, Hill shouldered the rushing load with a team-high 76 yards in that game and is yet another talented Kay for opposing defenses to account for. The darkside defense has been stout as ever to open the season, with Chandler one of the biggest reasons why through a pair of games.
Pick: Kankakee 42, Thornridge 7
Marian Central Catholic (0-2) at Bishop McNamara (1-1)
Game time: 1 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: QB/CB Karter Krutsinger, LB/OL Drew Lowenstrom
Preview: The Fightin’ Irish got the first win of coach Bob Kelly’s tenure last week, a big one in the form of a 14-7 win at Herscher. Krutsinger was nothing short of phenomenal on both sides of the ball, throwing for a touchdown on offensive and preventing one on defense with an interception in the endzone. Defensively, the Irish will have to account for Clemson commit and four-star tight end Christian Bentancur. While their own standout, Jaydon Wright, will be the Irish focal point, look for Lowenstrom and his size to spend a lot of time matched up with Bentancur.
Pick: Bishop McNamara 28, Marian Central Catholic 24
Lisle (1-1) at Wilmington (1-1)
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: RB/DB Jake Castle, TE/DB Reid Juster
Preview: Both of these teams enter ICE play with a loss to Seneca against them and will look to assert their dominance through smart, concise, physical play out of the double-wing. Castle has been awesome alongside Kyle Farrell as the one-two backfield punch for the Wildcats, and both are likely to see a minimum of a dozen carries against the Lions. The Wilmington defense was tremendous against Aurora Christian’s spread look last week, and now this week have a chance to show how much they’ve improved against the run since their Week 1 loss at Seneca.
Pick: Wilmington 35, Lisle 14
Streator (1-1) at Coal City (1-1)
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: DB Creide Skubic, QB/DB Zander Meents
Preview: The Coalers atoned for their 43-3 loss to Morris in their season opener by blanking Canton with an impressive 41-0 win to enter ICE play at 1-1, seemingly like the rest of the conference. Landin Benson has picked up where he left off last year, racking up over 250 yards in last week’s runaway win. Meents appears to have won the battle for the quarterback position and will look to solidify his status as QB1 by complimenting Benson with a worthy passing game. Skubic had a pick-six last Friday and is one of several talented, experienced Coalers in a ball-hungry secondary.
Pick: Coal City 35, Streator 13
Herscher (0-2) at Manteno (0-2)
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: Herscher — RB/CB Alek Draper, TE/LB Logan Morrow; Manteno — WR/DB Porter Chandler, WR/LB Kade Kasiewicz
Preview: Both programs enter the ICE slate looking for their first win of the year, with the Tigers taking part in their second rivalry matchup in as many weeks after last week’s 14-7 loss to Bishop McNamara. Draper led all players with 122 rushing yards in that tilt and as Herscher takes to the road, it’s likely that he and Kenneth Royal will be called upon to get the Tigers going. Kasiewicz, who leads Manteno with 30 tackles through two games, will help lead the effort to keep Herscher’s running game under control. After being shutout by Plano last week, the Panthers have a deeply athletic receiver group that’s led by Chandler, who will look to provide Friday’s hosts some over-the-top dynamite.
Pick: Herscher 24, Manteno 21
Momence (2-0) at Westville (2-0)
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: RB/LB Terence Autman, OL/DL Moses Jackson
Preview: It’s been a jubilant week in Momence, where the football team is 2-0 for the first time in nine years after a 50-8 win at Central that gave the program its first win against the Comets in seven years. Jackson and the big boys up front did a lot of heavy lifting on both sides of the ball, especially in the second half, of that victory, something that Momence will need to have again in an early-season matchup between Vermilion Valley Football Conference favorites. Autman has been a steady presence in the Momence backfield for several seasons, providing playmaking ability and invaluable leadership for a relatively young varsity roster.
Pick: Momence 35, Westville 31
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (0-2) at Central (0-2)
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: WR/CB Maddex Miner, OL/DE Camden Gerdes
Preview: The Comets are uncharacteristically looking for their first win as the season hits its third week, but after a pair of high-flying offenses in Bismarck-Henning and Momence, this week Central looks to have a chance to let the game come to them against a reeling G-RF program. Miner has had the chance to shine as the top receiver after following in the footsteps of a loaded class above him at the position and has made the most of it up to this point, including scoring the team’s only touchdown against Momence last week. The Comets have most of their experience in the line, where Gerdes is one of a handful of seniors.
Pick: Central 42, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7
Salt Fork (1-1) at Iroquois West (1-1)
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: RB/LB Christian Gaytan, WR/S Dean Clendenen
Preview: The Raiders got the first win of the Tim Hamilton era in convincing fashion against Watseka last week. Gaytan was joined by Coal City’s Landin Benson as the only area rushers to go over 200 yards last week, with the sophomore supplanting himself in the backfield rotation with his performance. The passing attack was more active for Iroquois West a week ago than fans are traditionally accustomed to seeing, with Clendenen the recipient of a touchdown and 118 yards. They’ll need offense both on the ground and in the air against a Salt Fork squad that put up 45 points at Hoopeston last week.
Pick: Salt Fork 28, Iroquois West 24
Oakwood (1-1) at Watseka (1-1)
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: RB/DB Aidan Morris, OL/DL Eli Shay
Preview: As the Warriors march forward with their season, they expect Week 1’s win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm to be more like the norm as opposed to a 42-0 loss to Iroquois West last week in which they were outscored 35-0 in the second half. For that to be the case, Shay and his fellow teammates in the trenches will have to lead their team to victory, as head coach Max Fransen knows better than most how vital offensive and defensive line play is to victory. It’s early in the season, but with both of these teams sitting at 1-1, a second loss early in the year could be detrimental towards either team’s long-term playoff goals.
Pick: Oakwood 31, Watseka 24
Milford-Cissna Park (1-1) at Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (1-1)
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: WR/DB Ethan Tuttle, LB Dierks Neukomm
Preview: For the second time in the first three weeks, the Bearcats will make up one half of one of the biggest Illinois 8-Man Football Association games across the state. Gavin Schunke found Caleb Clutteur for four touchdowns over the weekend while Tuttle hauled one of his own in and has quickly found a comfortable home in the M-CP offense out wide. Neukomm’s the only Bearcat with more than one tackle in the backfield through two games, and his older brother, Tyler, is his only teammate with more than his 18 total tackles.
Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 30, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 22
Quest Charter Academy (0-2) at St. Anne (0-2)
Game time: 2 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: RB/WR/DB Jaqorri Wyatt, WR/DB Jordan Davis
Preview: Someone is going to pick up their first-ever Illinois 8-Man Football Association win, as the two newest I8FA teams will clash in St. Anne Saturday. Led by Chris Link, the Cardinals have shown some offensive spurts, and as athletes like Wyatt (track and field) and Davis (basketball) continue to grow more accustomed to the intricacies of the game, the wins will soon follow along. St. Anne has faced tough early holes to dig out of in each of its first two games, but if the Cardinals can keep it close through a half, the homefield advantage could help them finish the job.
Pick: St. Anne 49, Quest Charter Academy 42