Bishop McNamara (0-0) at Leo (0-0)
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday (at St. Rita)
Players to watch: WR/DB Parker Wolf, OL/DL Logan Popovich
Preview: The Fightin’ Irish will begin play against a former Chicago Catholic League rival in the Tigers, and new head coach Bob Kelly’s first game as a head coach will be against a former fellow assistant coach at St. Laurence, Marques Stevenson. There’s not a soul focused on this game who doesn’t know running back and defensive end Jaydon Wright will be the one the Irish look to lead them on both ends of the ball, but he’ll need the support of fellow playmaker Wolf to diversify the offense. Popovich has wowed Kelly all summer and will look to give Wright holes and quarterback Karter Krutsinger time to throw.
Pick: Bishop Mac 28, Leo 20
Plainfield East (0-0) at BBCHS (0-0)
Game time: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: WR/DB Gavin Kohl, DL James Batey
Preview: The Boilermakers haven’t entered a season with this much momentum in quite some time, and a win this week to keep that momentum rolling also would give head coach Mike Kohl his 67th win, one that would tie him with Craig Bundy for the most in school history. His son, Gavin, is a varsity newcomer and will operate in three-receiver sets alongside returning starters Luke Allen and Tyran “Tiny” Bender, all three of whom will catch passes from the older Kohl brother, Ethan. Batey is a guard-turned-defensive lineman and will look to start his defensive career off strong.
Pick: BBCHS 28, Plainfield East 14
Wilmington (0-0) at Seneca (0-0)
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: RB/LB Braeden Anderson, OL/DL Brody Benson
Preview: The Wildcats have their eyes on repeating their form of two seasons ago, which was an undefeated state championship run. They’ll be tested out of the gate against a Seneca squad that used its own ground-and-pound game to the tune of a Vermilion Valley Football Conference North title in their last year in the conference before moving to the Chicagoland Prairie Conference. Anderson is a Minooka transfer looking to help fill the empty wingback spot Colin James left when he graduated. Benson is a longtime two-way starter ready to take full control as a senior.
Pick: Wilmington 28, Seneca 14
Morris (0-0) at Coal City (0-0)
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: WR/DB Gabe McHugh, RB/DB Landin Bensin
Preview: Not many, if any, area schools outside of All-City are as deeply entrenched in a nonconference rivalry as Coal City is with Morris. Last year’s installation proved to go one way in the direction of Morris to the tune of a 49-10 final. But the Coalers return a solid core of two-way talent, including the likes of Bensin, a near-1,000-yard rusher a year ago. McHugh is a Gardner-South Wilmington transfer with roots in Coal City’s youth football program, and while it might take some adjusting to varsity football after two years away from the sport, there won’t be a better season-opening measuring stick than against a mighty Morris squad.
Pick: Morris 31, Coal City 17
Elmwood Park (0-0) at Reed-Custer (0-0)
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: QB/DB Jeremy Reardon, WR/LB Travis Bohac
Preview: The Comets saw a score or so of seniors leave behind the greatest two-year stretch in program history in the past two seasons, but head coach Gavin Johnston knows the fun is just beginning as he looks to keep the Comets near the top of the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Reardon will fill in at quarterback a little sooner than anticipated after Peyton Bradley suffered a season-ending injury during the summer, but Johnston is enthralled with the 6-foot-5 junior’s potential. Bohac was a key defensive piece a year ago and will shoulder more two-way load this fall.
Pick: Reed-Custer 35, Elmwood Park 14
Rantoul (0-0) at Peotone (0-0)
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: QB/DB Ruben Velasco, WR/LB Rorey Hart
Preview: Peotone is looking to get over the 5-5 hump its found itself stuck on the past two seasons, and Friday’s season-opener against a reeling Rantoul program gives them the chance to start off on the right foot. Blue Devils coach Apostolos “Tolly” Tsiamas has said for a few summers his double-wing offense will start to see some more passing options, and with a quarterback the staff loves and has two years to grow with in Velasco, this could be the year that starts to happen. If it does, expect Hart, the team’s leading receiver a year ago, to factor into that attack heavily.
Pick: Peotone 35, Rantoul 14
Herscher (0-0) at Charleston (0-0)
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: QB Tanner Jones, WR/S Jaxon Ruder
Preview: The Tigers opened their season with an 11-point win against Charleston a year ago in a game that wound up being their only win of the season, but head coach Mike Mosier knows he has the talent to add more to the win column this year. To do that, a win in the opener is vital, and Jones immediately will be thrown into the varsity fire as a sophomore starting quarterback. He has plenty of receivers to throw to who also caught passes from Brock Wenzelman last year, with Ruder emerging as a multi-faceted threat as the season went on. If the pair can establish an early connection Friday, it will bode well not just in the game but can help jump start that season-long connection.
Pick: Herscher 34, Charleston 32
Manteno (0-0) at Sandwich (0-0)
Game time: 3 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: RB/LB Niko Akiyama, OL/DL Cooper Monk
Preview: The Panthers have won just two games in each of the past two seasons, but through that process, head coach RJ Haines has seen his Manteno team go from young and inexperienced to seasoned and prepared, with returning talent especially heavy at the skill positions. Akiyama was a strong dual-threat quarterback last year and now will run the rock full-time as a running back as sophomore Connor Harrod takes over as the quarterback. The important focus for Manteno’s offense will be creating running lanes and providing Harrod time to find his collection of pass-catchers, with Monk leading a junior-heavy group in the trenches as they visit a Sandwich team ready to come out of the gate on all cylinders after a varsity-absent 2022.
Pick: Manteno 34, Sandwich 23
Central (0-0) at Bismarck-Henning (0-0)
Game time: 7 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: QB/FS Aidan Podowicz, OL/LB Xavier McCorkle
Preview: For the second time in three years, a promising junior quarterback will inherit the Central offense from a senior who had a career to remember, as Podowicz replaces Luke Shoven as the quarterback in Clifton this fall. Head coach Brian Spooner has made it a point to try and get back to a more traditional Central offensive look, one that gives love to the run game. The Blue Devils haven’t lost a Vermilion Valley Football Conference game since 2018, a 24-game winning streak a fresh-faced Comets team will attempt to snap.
Pick: Bismarck-Henning 28, Central 20
Hoopeston (0-0) at Iroquois West (0-0)
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: OL/DL Jace Pankey, OL/DL Noah Gomez
Preview: After a 15-win stretch under Jason Thiele during the past two years, the leaf has been turned over to Tim Hamilton, who will lead the Raiders onto John Boma Field on Friday night in a return to the sidelines Hamilton once roamed as an assistant under the field’s namesake. Hamilton will bring a fresh perspective to the program but with his touch of old-school football that always seems to shine in Gilman. And for that to happen Friday against a Cornjerker team that nearly upset them in Hoopeston last year, Pankey and Gomez will have to be the ones to start that fire in the trenches.
Pick: Iroquois West 23, Hoopeston 19
Oakwood (0-0) at Momence (0-0)
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: QB/LB Erick Castillo, OL/DL Nick Charbonneau
Preview: There’s plenty to be excited about for coach Wayne Walker and Momence this season, a year removed from Castillo’s emergence onto the scene as a freshman and from Charbonneau leading the team with 41 total tackles as a sophomore. Charbonneau is one of a bunch of promising juniors who are heading into 2023 as veterans beyond their years, and Castillo’s early signs of stardom have put a large, upward-facing arrow next to the team’s trajectory. Seniors like running back Tyrelle Autman add leadership and a talent boost of their own to create a buzz around town ahead of the Oakwood game. Last year’s meeting was a touchdown affair that went the way of Oakwood, something Momence surely has remembered.
Pick: Momence 34, Oakwood 26
Watseka (0-0) at G-RF
Game time: 7 p.m. Friday
Players to watch: RB/LB DaVincci Lane, OL/LB Clay Smith
Preview: The Warriors began Max Fransen’s head coaching tenure with a momentous 45-18 clash between these two teams in last fall’s season-opener, the most recent win Watseka has picked up. Fransen’s eagerness only has grown this summer, one in which he has felt the foundation for the program’s future truly has been laid. Smith has been one of the biggest pieces of that foundation during the summer and will be the one everyone looks to in the huddle, especially defensively. Lane will be vital in the backfield as both a blocker and rusher from the fullback spot of the double-wing offense.
Pick: Watseka 35, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 19
Martinsville (0-0) at M-CP (0-0)
Game time: 1 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: RB/LB Tyler Neukomm, OL/DL Preston Janssen
Preview: A handful or so of years ago, the 11 seniors Milford-Cissna Park lost to graduation in the offseason would have been a detrimental blow to the Bearcats and head coach Clint Schwartz. But with the program solidifying itself in the 8-Man ranks, it’s simply a next-man-up mindset for M-CP. Seven new offensive starters will step up, but the lone returner is a gem in Neukomm, who led the area with 1,832 rushing yards a year ago. He’ll look to get going early and often behind an all-new offensive line, a group Schwartz said Janssen has taken control of during the summer.
Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 44, Martinsville 28
B-PC (0-0) at St. Anne (0-0)
Game time: 2 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: RB/LB Brandon Schoth, RB/DB Chris Link
Preview: The 46-year football drought officially will be snapped in St. Anne on Saturday afternoon, when a new journey begins for the Cardinals in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association. Link, a Bishop McNamara transfer, is the only player in the program with high school football experience and has wowed the coaching staff during the summer with his quick, one-cut running style. To compliment Link’s lightning will be Schoth’s thunder. The Spartans sputtered to the finish line with a 2-7 record that included a four-game losing streak to end 2022, a streak the Cardinals hope continues as they look to create a winning streak of their own.
Pick: St. Anne 36, Bushnell-Prairie City 26