KANKAKEE — As his career on the basketball court has continued ascending — he was the Daily Journal Boys Basketball Co-Player of the Year last winter — Kankakee senior quarterback Larenz Walters questioned if he would do something he's done as long as he can remember.

The Kays' quarterback was uncertain on if he wanted to continue his football career.

But the senior signal-caller decided to give it a go under first-year coach Miles Osei and join his lifelong friends on the gridiron this fall. And in the fourth game of his senior season, Walters completed his first 11 pass attempts and tallied three touchdowns by the half in Friday's 48-6 home victory against Riverside-Brookfield.

Recommended for you