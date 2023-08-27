St. Anne’s Damarius Lucas dives in an attempt to stop a touchdown by Bushnell-Prairie City’s Lane Huffman on Saturday afternoon as St. Anne’s Elijah Gibbs, left, and Chris Link close in during the Cardinals’ 60-30 loss to the Spartans.
St. Anne’s Chris Link breaks away from Bushnell-Prairie City defenders for a touchdown Saturday afternoon during the Cardinals’ 60-30 loss to the Spartans. Link had three catches for 136 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 112 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
St. Anne's Deion Fifer throws to teammate Quinton Thompsen for a 2-point conversion Saturday afternoon during the Cardinals' 60-30 loss to Bushnell-Prairie City. Fifer went 4-for-14 for 153 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while Thompson had seven carries for 17 yards.
St. Anne's Grant Pomaranski evades a Bushnell-Prairie City defender Saturday afternoon during the Cardinals' 60-30 loss to the Spartans. Pomaranski had 44 yards on six carries and went 2-for-7 for 26 yards and a touchdown.
St. Anne players celebrate a touchdown in the second half Saturday afternoon during the Cardinals' 60-30 loss to Bushnell-Prairie City in the first football game played at the school since 1977. The Cardinals joined the Illinois 8-Man Football Association for the fall season.
Fans cheer as St. Anne scores touchdown in the second half Saturday afternoon during the Cardinals' 60-30 loss to Bushnell-Prairie City in the first football game played at the school since 1977. The Cardinals joined the Illinois 8-Man Football Association for the fall season.
St. Anne's Deion Fifer avoides Bushnell-Prairie City defenders on a run Saturday afternoon during the Cardinals' 60-30 loss to Bushnell-Prairie City. Fifer went 4-for-14 for 153 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
St. Anne players leave the locker room arm in arm en route to the field Saturday afternoon during the Cardinals' first football game played at the school since 1977. The Cardinals fell 60-30 to Bushnell-Prairie City in their season opener in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association.
St. Anne's Grant Pomaranski (10) and Elijah Van Scyoc (33) prepare to finish a tackle on a Bushnell-Prairie City opponent Saturday afternoon after teammate Maliek Gibbs-Bey (74) tripped him up during the Cardinals' 60-30 loss to the Spartans.
St. Anne head coach Alan Rood, third in line, watches the game with his coaching staff Saturday afternoon during the Cardinals' 60-30 loss to Bushnell-Prairie City in the first football game played at the school since 1977. The Cardinals joined the Illinois 8-Man Football Association for the fall season.
St. Anne's Chris Link, left, receives a celebratory shove from Jason Bleyle after scoring a touchdown on Saturday afternoon during the Cardinals' 60-30 loss to the Spartans. Link had three catches for 136 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 112 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
St. Anne players high five head coach Alan Rood as they leave the field at the game's end Saturday afternoon during the Cardinals' first football game played at the school since 1977. The Cardinals fell 60-30 to Bushnell-Prairie City in their season opener in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association.
ST. ANNE — The visual settings for St. Anne’s football return Saturday were much different than when the Cardinals had last taken to the gridiron in 1977. The freshly installed field turf that runs north and south at the Russell Cotton Athletic Complex replaced the old east-west running grass and dirt track. There were eight men on each side instead of 11, as the Cardinals’ return this fall comes in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association.
Perhaps the most notable difference, though, was the capacity crowd in the bleachers and fans strung all along the field’s fence, a group that stayed to salute their Cardinals with a standing ovation off the field after a 60-30 loss to Bushnell-Prairie City.
“That’s the community support that’s exactly why we love it here,” Cardinals coach Alan Rood. “That’s the whole part of the promise of bringing football back to St. Anne, and we’re doing the best we can.
“It was Game 1; we’ve just got to learn the game better, and when we do, we’ll be OK.”
The Cardinals kicked off and briefly appeared to have recovered a fumble on the return, but after the runner was ruled down, the Spartans marched down the field on a 10-play, 60-yard drive that was capped off by the first of five Lane Huffman rushing touchdowns.
St. Anne promptly responded when Grant Pomaranski connected with Chris Link for a 16-yard passing touchdown on 3rd-and-15 to pull the Cardinals to within 8-6 with 5:11 left in the first.
But that was as close as the Cardinals would get to winning their first game, as the Spartans rode Huffman to a tune of 274 yards and five scores, with 225 of those yards and four of those touchdowns coming in the first half.
For Rood, the physicality the Spartans brought to town is what his Cardinals needed to see in what was the first high school football contest for everyone on the team aside from Link, a Bishop McNamara transfer.
“They were physical, and that’s how our guys need to play the game,” Rood said. “That’s what we’ve been working on and are going to keep working on it.”
The Cardinals showed signs of offensive life in the second half, when Link scored three more touchdowns — 74-yard and 46-yard receptions from Deion Fifer and a 64-yard run. They also converted a successful pair of onside kicks and had two tackles for loss and a forced fumble defensively.
“There’s great stuff when guys are running hard and making plays,” Rood said. “We [have to] continue to get better at blocking, knowing our jobs and how to execute.
“When we execute the right ways of the game through technique, fundamentals and understanding the game, we’ll be knocking on the door and getting some of those Ws.”
STAT BOOK
Link had three catches for 136 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 112 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Pomaranski had 44 yards on six carries and went 2-for-7 for 26 yards and a touchdown. Fifer went 4-for-14 for 153 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Quinton Thompson had seven carries for 17 yards.
Fifer and Jason Bleyle each had a tackle for loss, and Fifer also recovered a fumble.
UP NEXT
The Cardinals have a quick turnaround when they visit Blue Ridge at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
“We’ve got a lot of things to work on, a lot of things that our coaches know and wrote down,” Rood said. “We’ll start preparing on Monday because we turn right around and play on Thursday.
“We have a few days to prepare, and we’ll do the best of our abilities to bring home a win.”