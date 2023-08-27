ST. ANNE — The visual settings for St. Anne’s football return Saturday were much different than when the Cardinals had last taken to the gridiron in 1977. The freshly installed field turf that runs north and south at the Russell Cotton Athletic Complex replaced the old east-west running grass and dirt track. There were eight men on each side instead of 11, as the Cardinals’ return this fall comes in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association.

Perhaps the most notable difference, though, was the capacity crowd in the bleachers and fans strung all along the field’s fence, a group that stayed to salute their Cardinals with a standing ovation off the field after a 60-30 loss to Bushnell-Prairie City.

“That’s the community support that’s exactly why we love it here,” Cardinals coach Alan Rood. “That’s the whole part of the promise of bringing football back to St. Anne, and we’re doing the best we can.

