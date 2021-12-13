The 2022 Illinois Shrine Game will be well-represented from the local level.
Six area players, along with Kankakee football coach Derek Hart, will participate in the 2022 Illinois Shrine Game, a charity high school football all-star game annually held in Bloomington.
Hart will coach the blue team, where he will have the pleasure of coaching his own defensive lineman, Marques Covington. Joining the Kankakee duo on the blue squad are a pair of crosstown rivals from Bishop McNamara, wide receiver Colton Provost and linebacker Mel Hay, as well as Reed-Custer running back Elliot Cassem.
Class 2A state champions Wilmington will have a pair of players represent the Wildcats as members of the red team — offensive lineman Nick Sanford and linebacker Allan Richards. Joining them on the red team will be Moline kicker Caroline Hazen, the first girl to ever be selected to the Illinois Shrine Game.
The Illinois Shrine Game raises money and awareness for Shriners Hospitals for Children. Players selected spend the week leading up to the game practicing with their new teammates and spending time with members of the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
The game will be played June 18 at Tucci Stadium in Bloomington.
