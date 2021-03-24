Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters (local teams bolded, first-place votes in parenthesis):
Class 8A
School W-L Pts
1. Loyola (7) (1-0) 87
2. Lincoln-Way East (1) (1-0) 81
3. Brother Rice (1-0) 61
4. Glenbard West (1) (1-0) 60
5. Marist (1-0) 49
6. Homewood-Flossmoor (1-0) 42
7. Naperville Central (1-0) 26
8. Gurnee Warren (1-0) 25
9. Edwardsville (1-0) 22
10. Maine South (1-0) 14
Others receiving votes: Hinsdale Central 8, Fremd 6, Huntley 5, Naperville Neuqua Valley 3, Oswego 2, Barrington 2, Evanston Township 2.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (8) (1-0) 80
2. Batavia (1-0) 79
3. Wheaton Warrenville South (1-0) 57
4. Nazareth (0-0) 56
5. DeKalb (1) (1-0) 49
6. Phillips (0-0) 42
7. Hononegah (1-0) 27
8. St. Charles North (1-0) 26
9. Hersey (1-0) 24
10. Normal Community (1-0) 16
(tie) Willowbrook (1-0) 16
Others receiving votes: Prospect 7, Libertyville 6, Rolling Meadows 5, Machesney Park Harlem 4, Lincoln-Way West 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts
1. East St. Louis (9) (1-0) 90
2. Prairie Ridge (1-0) 74
3. Cary-Grove (1-0) 69
4. Peoria Central (1-0) 49
5. Rock Island (1-0) 35
6. Antioch (1-0) 33
(tie) Crete-Monee (1-0) 33
8. Chatham Glenwood (1-0) 27
9. Dunlap (1-0) 23
10. Lake Forest (1-0) 18
Others receiving votes: Oak Lawn Richards 16, Lemont 13, Providence 6, Deerfield 4, Simeon 4, Kaneland 1.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts
1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (9) (1-0) 105
2. St. Rita (1) (0-1) 90
3. Joliet Catholic (1) (1-0) 88
4. Montini (0-1) 72
5. Rockford Boylan (1-0) 65
6. Sterling (1-0) 36
7. Mascoutah (1-0) 32
(tie) Hillcrest (1-0) 32
9. Decatur MacArthur (1-0) 26
10. Fenwick (0-0) 18
Others receiving votes: Sycamore 10, Metamora 9, Kankakee 8, St. Viator 5, Glenbard South 4, Morris 2, Payton 1, Highland 1, Cahokia 1.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts
1. Richmond-Burton (1) (1-0) 82
2. Rochester (8) (1-0) 80
3. Effingham (1-0) 61
4. Coal City (1-0) 51
5. Fairbury Prairie Central (0-0) 45
6. Wheaton Academy (1-0) 39
7. St. Francis (1-0) 25
(tie) IC Catholic (0-1) 25
9. Stillman Valley (0-0) 20
10. Mt. Zion (1-0) 17
Others receiving votes: Marengo 15, Illinois Valley Central 13, Bishop McNamara 11, Genoa-Kingston 5, Columbia 5, Olney (Richland County) 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts
1. Williamsville (7) (1-0) 83
2. Byron (0-0) 79
3. Princeton (2) (1-0) 69
4. Wilmington (1-0) 56
5. Rock Island Alleman (0-1) 52
6. Monticello (1-0) 46
7. Eureka (1-0) 36
8. Mt. Carmel (1-0) 30
9. Fairfield (1-0) 23
10. DuQuoin (0-1) 7
Others receiving votes: Carlinville 6, Farmington 5, Alton Marquette 1, Vandalia 1, North-Mac 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts
1. Maroa-Forsyth (1) (1-0) 71
2. Decatur St. Teresa (1-0) 62
3. Quincy Notre Dame (5) (1-0) 58
4. Breese Mater Dei (1-0) 52
5. Fieldcrest (1-0) 51
6. Clifton Central (2) (1-0) 50
(tie) Sterling Newman (1) (0-0) 46
8. Nashville (1-0) 32
9. Auburn (1-0) 11 -
10. Rockridge (1-0) 9
(tie) Chester (1-0) 9
(tie) Bismarck-Henning (0-1) 9
Others receiving votes: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 8, Downs Tri-Valley 6, Watseka 5, Eastland-Pearl City 2, Flora 1, St. Edward.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts
1. Lena-Winslow (6) (0-1) 84
2. Aquin (1) (1-0) 69
3. Kewanee (Wethersfield) (2) (1-0) 68
4. Moweaqua Central A&M (1-0) 60
5. Morrison (1-0) 50
6. Athens (1-0) 34
(tie) Camp Point Central (1-0) 34
8. Greenfield-Northwestern (1-0) 31
9. Fulton (0-0) 19
10. Arcola (0-0) 13
Others receiving votes: Concord (Triopia) 10, Aurora Christian 8, Argenta-Oreana 5, Orangeville 2, Princeville 2, Fisher 2, Fithian Oakwood 1, Cambridge 1, Carrollton 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.