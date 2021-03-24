Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters (local teams bolded, first-place votes in parenthesis):

Class 8A

School W-L Pts

1. Loyola (7) (1-0) 87

2. Lincoln-Way East (1) (1-0) 81

3. Brother Rice (1-0) 61

4. Glenbard West (1) (1-0) 60

5. Marist (1-0) 49

6. Homewood-Flossmoor (1-0) 42

7. Naperville Central (1-0) 26

8. Gurnee Warren (1-0) 25

9. Edwardsville (1-0) 22

10. Maine South (1-0) 14

Others receiving votes: Hinsdale Central 8, Fremd 6, Huntley 5, Naperville Neuqua Valley 3, Oswego 2, Barrington 2, Evanston Township 2.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts 

1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (8) (1-0) 80 

2. Batavia (1-0) 79 

3. Wheaton Warrenville South (1-0) 57 

4. Nazareth (0-0) 56 

5. DeKalb (1) (1-0) 49 

6. Phillips (0-0) 42 

7. Hononegah (1-0) 27 

8. St. Charles North (1-0) 26 

9. Hersey (1-0) 24 

10. Normal Community (1-0) 16 

(tie) Willowbrook (1-0) 16 

Others receiving votes: Prospect 7, Libertyville 6, Rolling Meadows 5, Machesney Park Harlem 4, Lincoln-Way West 1.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts

1. East St. Louis (9) (1-0) 90 

2. Prairie Ridge (1-0) 74 

3. Cary-Grove (1-0) 69 

4. Peoria Central (1-0) 49 

5. Rock Island (1-0) 35 

6. Antioch (1-0) 33 

(tie) Crete-Monee (1-0) 33 

8. Chatham Glenwood (1-0) 27 

9. Dunlap (1-0) 23 

10. Lake Forest (1-0) 18 

Others receiving votes: Oak Lawn Richards 16, Lemont 13, Providence 6, Deerfield 4, Simeon 4, Kaneland 1.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts

1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (9) (1-0) 105

2. St. Rita (1) (0-1) 90 

3. Joliet Catholic (1) (1-0) 88 

4. Montini (0-1) 72 

5. Rockford Boylan (1-0) 65 

6. Sterling (1-0) 36 

7. Mascoutah (1-0) 32 

(tie) Hillcrest (1-0) 32 

9. Decatur MacArthur (1-0) 26 

10. Fenwick (0-0) 18 

Others receiving votes: Sycamore 10, Metamora 9, Kankakee 8, St. Viator 5, Glenbard South 4, Morris 2, Payton 1, Highland 1, Cahokia 1.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts 

1. Richmond-Burton (1) (1-0) 82 

2. Rochester (8) (1-0) 80 

3. Effingham (1-0) 61 

4. Coal City (1-0) 51 

5. Fairbury Prairie Central (0-0) 45 

6. Wheaton Academy (1-0) 39 

7. St. Francis (1-0) 25 

(tie) IC Catholic (0-1) 25 

9. Stillman Valley (0-0) 20 

10. Mt. Zion (1-0) 17 

Others receiving votes: Marengo 15, Illinois Valley Central 13, Bishop McNamara 11, Genoa-Kingston 5, Columbia 5, Olney (Richland County) 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts

1. Williamsville (7) (1-0) 83 

2. Byron (0-0) 79 

3. Princeton (2) (1-0) 69 

4. Wilmington (1-0) 56 

5. Rock Island Alleman (0-1) 52 

6. Monticello (1-0) 46 

7. Eureka (1-0) 36 

8. Mt. Carmel (1-0) 30 

9. Fairfield (1-0) 23 

10. DuQuoin (0-1) 7 

Others receiving votes: Carlinville 6, Farmington 5, Alton Marquette 1, Vandalia 1, North-Mac 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts 

1. Maroa-Forsyth (1) (1-0) 71 

2. Decatur St. Teresa (1-0) 62 

3. Quincy Notre Dame (5) (1-0) 58 

4. Breese Mater Dei (1-0) 52 

5. Fieldcrest (1-0) 51 

6. Clifton Central (2) (1-0) 50 

(tie) Sterling Newman (1) (0-0) 46 

8. Nashville (1-0) 32 

9. Auburn (1-0) 11 -

10. Rockridge (1-0) 9 

(tie) Chester (1-0) 9 

(tie) Bismarck-Henning (0-1) 9 

Others receiving votes: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 8, Downs Tri-Valley 6, Watseka 5, Eastland-Pearl City 2, Flora 1, St. Edward.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts

1. Lena-Winslow (6) (0-1) 84 

2. Aquin (1) (1-0) 69 

3. Kewanee (Wethersfield) (2) (1-0) 68 

4. Moweaqua Central A&M (1-0) 60 

5. Morrison (1-0) 50 

6. Athens (1-0) 34 

(tie) Camp Point Central (1-0) 34 

8. Greenfield-Northwestern (1-0) 31 

9. Fulton (0-0) 19 

10. Arcola (0-0) 13 

Others receiving votes: Concord (Triopia) 10, Aurora Christian 8, Argenta-Oreana 5, Orangeville 2, Princeville 2, Fisher 2, Fithian Oakwood 1, Cambridge 1, Carrollton 1.