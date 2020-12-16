The annual Illinois Shrine Game at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Tucci Stadium in Bloomington will look a little bit different.
After having to cancel last season’s event because of COVID-19 and having to continue monitoring the coronavirus situation during this past year, the Shrine Club made the decision to announce its senior rosters before the high school football season even got started.
The ultra-competitive, all-star football game between Illinois players looks to be a full-go, as the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association wasted little time going through the selection process.
This season, 115 schools will be represented at the 46th annual Illinois Shrine Game after 161 coaches took time to make nominations. Of those 115 schools, ranging from IHSA Class 1A-8A, five of them were local with Central and Wilmington leading the way with two selections each for the senior all-star game. Dwight, Herscher and Watseka had one player each make the cut.
Wilmington secured two roster spots on offense for the Blue team, as offensive lineman Nick Gornik and senior running back Trey Shaw made the cut.
“It’s great to have two kids from our school represented in the Shrine game,” Wildcats coach Jeff Reents said. “There hasn’t been a lot of positive news coming in football due to COVID-19, and so this was very positive for our program.
“Both Trey and Nick have done a great job for our football program, as well as all of our seniors.”
Central also had two seniors selected to be a part of the Blue team. Comets quarterback Jay Lemenager and wide receiver Jacob Shoven were chosen, tying the Wildcats for the most selections between area schools.
“To me, it’s like a recognition of kids who are committed to hard work through all the years within their football programs and the successes they had,” Central athletic director Brian Spooner said. “It’s a big honor for our kids to be selected on the team.”
Dwight center Andrew Kapper, Herscher inside linebacker Austin Joyce and Watseka inside linebacker Tylor Durflinger made the Red team.
“It’s definitely a big honor,” Kapper said. “I just hope we can actually end up playing the game because of the virus.”
Although the game still is about six months away, Durflinger also is itching for his opportunity, as most of his chances for game action have been canceled or postponed because of COVID-19.
“The biggest thing I’m looking forward to is just being able to compete,” Durflinger said. “Besides a showcase, I haven’t really competed much outside of in-season stuff. I haven’t really been up against really good players so I just want to compete.”
Joyce said he is grateful for the selection and hopeful the game can be played.
“Hopefully, with COVID-19 still going on, we can still play once the game comes,” Joyce said. “I think it’s going to be a great thing, and I’m going to enjoy it. I know my coach has my back, so I’m excited to play.”
