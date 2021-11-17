Daily Journal staff report
While two area schools — Kankakee and Wilmington — still are fighting in this year’s prep football playoffs, statewide postseason adoration already is underway, as the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association released its list of all-state teams Tuesday. Seven players from the area were sprinkled across the eight classes of teams, and another pair of players earned honorable mention.
Kankakee’s Jyaire Hill, a junior defensive back, earned first-team honors in Class 5A. Teammate and senior wide receiver Pierre Allen was an honorable mention.
The Wildcats also saw a pair of players earn all-state honors, as seniors Allan Richards (linebacker/tight end/kicker) and Nick Sanford (offensive/defensive line) were first-team selections in Class 2A. Bishop McNamara senior wide receiver and defensive back Colton Provost also was selected to the Class 2A first team.
Another pair of offensive and defensive linemen from the area also garnered first-team attention. Reed-Custer junior Kody Marchscner was a Class 3A selection, and Iroquois West senior Clayton Leonard was selected to the Class 1A team. His Raiders teammate, junior running back and linebacker Trystyn Schacht, was named an honorable mention.
In Class 4A, Coal City senior running back and linebacker Ashton Harvey was a first-team selection.
