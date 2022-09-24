Football File Art
Daily Journal/File

GILMAN — The term “statement win” probably gets thrown around a little too often.

Friday’s 35-0 domination of also undefeated and also state-ranked Iroquois West, however, was most definitely a statement win for the Seneca Fighting Irish.

Seneca (5-0 overall, 1-0 Vermilion Valley Football Alliance North) controlled the showdown with the Raiders (4-1, 0-1) at John Boma Field from start to finish, forcing an Iroquois West punt on the game’s opening possession, immediately taking the lead on an Asher Hamby 75-yard touchdown sprint up the east sideline and never looking back.

