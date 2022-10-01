Bishop McNamara 58, Aurora Central Catholic 19

Bishop McNamara won its second game in a row to improve to 3-3 on the season. Jaydon Wright ran berserk in the win, breaking the Fightin’ Irish’s season-game touchdown record with eight touchdowns runs (previously held by Jonathan Ward in 2015 with 7) and single-game rushing yard record with 447 yards (previously held by Tyrone Noble with 390 in 1992) on just 24 attempts.

“I feel really humbled and blessed to be a part of McNamara football history,” Wright, the latest in a long line of family members to attend McNamara, said. “I grew up coming to the games, watching my uncles and cousins, and to be able to achieve this wearing my uncle Brian Crossley’s number kind of makes me emotional.

