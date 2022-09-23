Football File Art
Daily Journal/File

(2A-1)Wilmington 56, Herscher 20

Wilmington outscored Herscher 21-0 in the second half to help pull away late and improve to 5-0 on the season and tie a school record with a 24-game winning streak. Kyle Farrell found the endzone four times and had 142 yards on 13 carries. Colin James added 14 carries for a game-high 179 yards and a touchdown. JT Mandac ran for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Ryder Meents completed 5-of-7 pass attempts for 33 yards and a touchdown. Meents also had 44 rushing yards and another score on the ground. Reid Juster chipped in a 13-yard touchdown reception.

