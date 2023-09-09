Football File Art
Daily Journal/File

(Saturday)

St. Anne 50, Quest Charter 6

The Cardinals won their first game in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association and first football game of any kind since 1977 with an authoritative home win Saturday. Chris Link found the endzone three times and racked up 163 rushing yards on 18 carries to lead St. Anne. Quinton Thompsen also had a three-score game, as he ran for 84 yards and a touchdown, had 35 receiving yards and a touchdown and also recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown. Gavin Threm recovered three fumbles and had two interceptions.

