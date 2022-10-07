Reed-Custer 73, Streator 14
No individual stats were available for the Comets. Reed-Custer (7-0) will travel to Coal City at 7 p.m. Friday.
Wilmington 39, Lisle 6
Wilmington bounced back from its first loss of the season last week to Reed-Custer with a 33-point victory to improve to 6-1 on the season. Ryder Meents completed 4-of-7 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown to help pace the Wildcats’ offense.
Meents also added three carries for five yards and a touchdown on the ground. Reid Juster hauled in four receptions for 89 yards and a score. Brendan Moran ran for 48 yards and a touchdown on 12 attempts. Kyle Farrell chipped in 38 rushing yards on 10 carries. Drew Walsh contributed 22 rushing yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Hunter Osipavicius recorded one touchdown and 11 rushing yards on two carries.
Wilmington (6-1) will travel to Streator at 7 p.m. Friday.
Coal City 28, Peotone 14
Coal City won its fourth game in a row to improve to 5-2 and qualify for its 11th consecutive playoff appearance. Landin Benson totaled 95 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 carries to help lead the Coalers.
Braden Reilly completed 7-of-13 pass attempts for 103 yards with two touchdowns and an interception through the air to go along with 38 rushing yards and a touchdown on seven attempts. Derek Carlson had two catches for 21 receiving yards and a touchdown. Wyatt Wickiser had 36 receiving yards, including a 31-yard touchdown reception. Braiden Young chipped in two catches for 37 yards.
No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils.
Coal City (5-2) will host Reed-Custer at 7 p.m Friday. Peotone (4-3) will travel to Herscher at 7 p.m. on the same day.
Dwight 41, Watseka 9
Austin Burkhardt ran absolutely wild, totaling four touchdowns and 201 rushing yards on 25 attempts to help lead the Trojans to their second win of the season. Caiden Nelson added eight carries for 56 yards and a score. David Paige-Gomez had a seven-yard touchdown rush.
Evan Cox completed both of his pass attempts for 24 yards, including a 24-yard pass to Burkhardt. Tyler Frauli led the defense with two tackles and an interception.
Brady Walwer totaled 23 yards and a touchdown on the ground off six attempts to go along with 25 passing yards on 3-of-9 attempts through the air to help pace the Warriors offensively. Quinn Starkey had a 20-yard pass to Aidan Morris, who totaled a team-high 37 receiving yards on three catches. Anthony Shervino totaled 22 yards on 11 carries. Zander Stano chipped in 23 yards on four attempts.
Dwight (2-5) will host Iroquois West at 7 p.m. Friday. Watseka (1-6) will host Momence at 7 p.m. Friday.
Seneca 54, Momence 0
No individual stats were available for Momence. Momence (2-5) will travel to Watseka at 7 p.m. Friday.
Wheaton St. Francis 83, Bishop McNamara 0
No individual stats were available for the Fightin' Irish. Bishop McNamara (3-4) will host Immaculate Conception at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
St. Thomas More 34, Milford-Cissna Park 26
Milford-Cissna Park’s first loss of the season came down to double overtime, where the Bearcats were ultimately bested for the first time in seven games. Tyler Neukomm carried most of the offensive load, totaling 261 rushing yards with three scores on 38 attempts.
Sawyer Laffoon completed 6-of-14 pass attempts for 72 yards, 47 of which went to Justin Tillman on three receptions. Laffoon also added 85 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground off 21 carries.
M-CP (6-1) will host Schlarman at 2 p.m. next Saturday.
