Football File Art
Daily Journal/File

(3A-2)Reed-Custer 58, Herscher 7

Reed-Custer finished its quest for perfection with a blowout win over the Tigers to help conclude the regular season with an unblemished 9-0 overall record. Jace Christian totaled four touchdowns and 114 yards on just four attempts to help lead the Comets. Jake McPherson went 4-for-5 for 100 yards and two touchdown passes. Colin Esparza added 64 rushing yards on nine carries. Nick Cieslak had 45 yards and a score on 10 rushing attempts. Brandon Moorman chipped in 38 yards on two carries to go along with a 26-yard reception. Josh Bohac had a pick-6 to go along with a 13-yard touchdown reception. Peyton Bradley hauled in a 28-yard touchdown catch. 

Herscher ended its season with a 1-8 overall record with the 51-point blowout loss to the red-hot Comets. Clay Schultz totaled 29 rushing yards on 12 carries to help pace the Tigers. Brock Wenzelman added 17 yards on four attempts as well as an 77-yard touchdown reception. Aj Patrick had two catches for 39 yards.  

Recommended for you