(3A-2)Reed-Custer 58, Herscher 7

Reed-Custer finished its quest for perfection with a blowout win over the Tigers to help conclude the regular season with an unblemished 9-0 overall record, with all nine wins coming by at least 40 points.

Jace Christian totaled four touchdowns and 114 yards on just four attempts to help lead the Comets. Jake McPherson went 4-for-5 for 100 yards and two touchdown passes. Colin Esparza added 64 rushing yards on nine carries. Nick Cieslak had 45 yards and a score on 10 rushing attempts. Brandon Moorman chipped in 38 yards on two carries to go along with a 26-yard reception. Josh Bohac had a pick-6 to go along with a 13-yard touchdown reception. Peyton Bradley hauled in a 28-yard touchdown catch. 

