Tony Phillips scored the game's only score on a 96-yard kickoff return to help lead the Kays to a four-point win over Washington. Kankakee (2-0) will host Thornridge at 7 p.m. Friday.
(7A-RV)Bradley-Bourbonnais 41, Thornwood 0
No individual stats were available for the Boilermakers, who saw head coach Mike Kohl take sole possession of first place for most wins in program history with 68. Bradley-Bourbonnais (2-0) will host Kingdom Prep Lutheran at 6 p.m. Friday.
(3A-9)Wilmington 31, (1A-RV)Aurora Christian 7
Wilmington jumped out to a 21-0 halftime lead before claiming a 24-point victory to improve to 1-1 on the season. Kyle Farrell led the Wildcats with 126 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Jake Castle totaled 23 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Braeden Anderson chipped in 17 rushing yards. Wilmington (1-1) will host Lisle at 7 p.m. Friday.
Coal City 41, Canton 0
Landin Benson ran wild, totaling 255 yards and four touchdowns on the ground to help lead the Coalers' offense. Gavin Capenter added three carries for 64 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown run. Nicholas Zander Meents completed 3-of-7 pass attempts for 30 yards. Creide Skubic contributed a 51-yard pick-six and Tanner Phillips had a team-high 11 total tackles. Coal City (1-1) will host Streator at 7 p.m. Friday.
Johnsburg 40, (3A-6)Reed-Custer 37
Reed-Custer outscored Johnsburg 30-26 in the second half, but it wasn't enough to earn the come-from-behind victory. Jacob Reardon completed 7-of-12 pass attempts for 130 yards and three touchdowns to help pace the Comets. Rex Pfeifer had 19 carries for 181 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown run. Landen Robinson hauled in four catches for 70 yards and a touchdown. Jeremy Eggleston had a nine-yard touchdown catch. Travis Bohac chipped in a four-yard touchdown run as well as a 15-yard touchdown reception. Reed-Custer (1-1) will host Peotone (0-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Iroquois West 42, Watseka 0
No individual stats were available for the Raiders. Iroquois West (1-1) will host Salt Fork at 7 p.m. Friday.
No individual stats were available for the Warriors. Watseka (1-1) will travel to Oakwood at 7 p.m. Friday.
Plano 29, Manteno 0
Plano held Manteno to just 99 yards of total offense in its shutout loss. Niko Akiyama paced the Panthers with 35 rushing yards off 11 carries. Connor Harrod completed 5-of-17 pass attempts for 35 yards and an interception. Harrod also had nine rushing yards on four attempts. Kai Pon had nine carries for 16 yards. Peyton Chandler had two receptions for a team-high 33 receiving yards. Manteno (0-2) will host Herscher (0-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.