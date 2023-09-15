Football File Art
Daily Journal/File

(2A-RV)Momence 48, Hoopeston 0

Erick Castillo aired out 311 yards and four touchdowns on 11-of-13 pass attempts to help lead Momence. Eddie Ferreira hauled in four receptions for a team-high 148 yards and a score. Marchello Draine finished with a 30-yard touchdown catch and 24 rushing yards on three carries. Jevon Sneed totaled 78 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Brogan Halpin recorded a 42-yard pick-six. Damon Cox also contributed pick-six. Dominic Brucato led the defense with five tackles and six assist tackles.

Momence (4-0) will host Iroquois West (1-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.

