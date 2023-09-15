Erick Castillo aired out 311 yards and four touchdowns on 11-of-13 pass attempts to help lead Momence. Eddie Ferreira hauled in four receptions for a team-high 148 yards and a score. Marchello Draine finished with a 30-yard touchdown catch and 24 rushing yards on three carries. Jevon Sneed totaled 78 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Brogan Halpin recorded a 42-yard pick-six. Damon Cox also contributed pick-six. Dominic Brucato led the defense with five tackles and six assist tackles.
Momence (4-0) will host Iroquois West (1-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.
(3A-6)Wilmington 34, Peotone 14
Kyle Farrell ran wild, totaling 248 yards and five touchdowns on 17 attempts to help lead the Wildcats. Jake Castle added 56 yards on 10 carries. Cade McCubbin completed his only pass attempt, a 36-yard toss to Castle.
Jayden Rodriguez paced the Blue Deils with 80 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Wyatt Smith tallied eight rush attempts for 54 yards and a touchdown. Ruben Velasco completed 4-of-10 passes for 42 yards. Colin Emsweller had three catches for 22 yards.
Wilmington (3-1) will host Reed-Custer (2-2) at 7 p.m. Friday. Peotone (2-2) will travel to Coal City (3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
(4A-RV)Coal City 41, Lisle 7
Landin Benson finished with 10 carries for 149 yards and three scores to help lead the Coalers. Jim Feeney added a 65-yard touchdown run, a pick-six and a 13-yard reception. Gavin Carpenter recorded a 57-yard touchdown rush. Zander Meets completed 2-of-3 pass attempts for 23 yards.
Coal City (3-1) will host Peotone (2-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.
(3A-RV)Reed-Custer 36, Herscher 20
Rex Pfeifer totaled 166 yards and three scores on the ground off 28 attempts to help lead the Comets. Travis Bohac ran it 11 times for 132 yards and a touchdown. Jacob Reardon did a bit of everything, totaling 42 rushing yards on 10 carries, a seven-yard touchdown reception from Pfeifer and 11 passing yards on 2-of-4 passing.
Tanner Jones completed 16-of-28 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns to pace the Tigers in defeat. Jaxson Ruder grabbed 12 receptions for 86 yards and a score. Jones also chipped in a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Reed-Custer (2-2) will travel to Wilmington (3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. Herscher (0-4) will travel to Streator at 7 p.m. Friday.
Manteno 47, Streator 26
Connor Harrod completed 18-of-31 passes for 319 yards and five touchdowns to help lead the Panthers. Niko Akiyama contributed 46 yards and a score on 11 rush attempts. Aidan Dotson grabbed four receptions for 139 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown catch. Ashton Brazeau hauled in two touchdowns and 91 yards off six catches. Porter Chandler had two receiving touchdowns and 73 yards off four receptions. Dotson also had a 35-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
Manteno (2-2) will host Lisle at 7 p.m. Friday.
Oakwood 34, Central 25
Aidan Podowicz led Central with 161 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. He also completed 15-of-34 passes for 166 yards and one touchdown. Evan Cox had five carries for 10 yards and a touchdown. Maddex Miner hauled in five receptions for 71 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown catch. Miner also had a two-yard touchdown on the ground. Gavin McKee totaled 35 receiving yards on four catches.
Central (1-3) will travel to Watseka (1-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Bismarck-Henning 44, Iroquois West 20
Christian Gaytan paced the Raiders with 199 yards and three touchdowns on 24 rush attempts. CJ Perzee completed a three-yard pass to Dean Clendenen.
Iroquois West (1-3) will travel to Momence (4-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Salt Fork 42, Watseka 0
DaVincci Lane paced the Warriors with 53 rushing yards on 13 attempts. Aidan Morris added 42 yards on eight carries. Andrew Shoemaker completed four passes for 58 yards, including a 25-yard pass to Dennis Goodman.
Watseka (1-3) will host Central (1-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.