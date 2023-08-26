Football File Art
Daily Journal/File

FRIDAY

Leo 20, (2A-RV) Bishop Mac 19

Bishop McNamara scored on a hook-and-ladder that resulted in Jaydon Wright scoring a 90-yard touchdown with 18 seconds left to take a 19-14 lead on the road. But after an illegal hands to the face penalty as time expired gave Leo an untimed down, the Tigers successfully converted a Hail Mary from 35 yards out on a tipped pass in the endzone.

