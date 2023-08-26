Bishop McNamara scored with less than 30 seconds left in regulation to take a 19-14 lead before Leo executed a Hail Mary go-ahead touchdown as time expired to best the Fightin' Irish 20-19. No individual stats were available for Bishop McNamara. The Fightin' Irish (0-1) will travel to Herscher at 7 p.m. Friday.
Seneca 27, (3A-5) Wilmington 21
Seneca outscored Wilmington 6-0 in the final quarter to help claim a six-point victory. Kyle Farrell paced the Wildcats with 171 yards and three touchdowns on 17 rushing attempts. Jake Castle added 34 yards off seven carries. Cade McCubbin totaled a team-high seven tackles. Wilmington (0-1) will host Aurora Christian at 7 p.m. Friday.
(4A-9)Reed-Custer 63, Elmwood Park 14
Rex Pfeifer totaled five rushing touchdowns and 93 yards off 14 carries to help lead the Comets' offense. Jacob Reardon completed 3-of-5 pass attempts for 56 yards while adding 142 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground off six carries. Landen Robinson had four carries for 60 yards and a touchdown. Kris Budick chipped in 21 yards and a score off four carries on the ground. Collin Monroe had a 46-yard reception. Reed-Custer (1-0) will travel to Johnsburg at 7 p.m. Friday.
Peotone 53, Rantoul 6
Peotone dominated Rantoul by the tune of 47 points to kick off its season with a win. Chase Rivera totaled three touchdowns and 80 rushing yards on seven carries to help lead the Blue Devils. Jayden Rodriguez added 162 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Rorey Hart grabbed three receptions for 89 yards and a score. Ruben Velasco completed 3-of-5 pass attempts for 89 yards and a score. Chris Pagliarulo paced the defense with 10 tackles, including one tackle-for-loss. Peotone (1-0) will travel to Sandwich at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Morris 43, (4A-8) Coal City 3
Landin Benson totaled 23 rushing yards off 13 carries to help pace the Coalers. Gavin Carpenter and Creide Skubic each totaled 14 total tackles apiece on defense. Coal City (0-1) will host Canton at 7 p.m. Friday.
Momence 28, Oakwood 21
Momence opened the season with a seven-point win over Oakwood to improve to 1-0 on the season. Erick Castillo competed 14-of-22 pass attempts for 219 yards and two touchdowns to help lead Momence. Terence Autman had 28 rushing yards off six carries, including a 13-yard touchdown run. Brogan Halpin hauled in 110 receiving yards, including a 71-yard touchdown reception. Marchello Draine tallied 127 rushing yards and a score on 12 attempts. Easton Newberry chipped in a 29-yard touchdown reception. Momence (1-0) will travel to Central at 7 p.m. Friday.
Watseka 27, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Watseka opened the season with a dominant shutout win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm. Dennis Goodman led the Warriors with 55 rushing yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Davincci Lane added a team-high 121 rushing yards and a score off six attempts. Andrew Shoemaker completed 3-of-5 pass attempts for 84 yards to go along with eight rushing yards and a touchdown on five carries. Austin Morris had a 46-yard reception. Watseka (1-0) will host Iroquois West at 7 p.m. Friday.
Charleston 42, Herscher 13
Herscher dropped its road opener to Charleston. No indivudal stats were available for the Tigers. Herscher (0-1) will host Bishop McNamara at 7 p.m. Friday.
Hoopeston 10, Iroquois West 6
Iroquois West lost its home opener to Hoopeston. No individual stats were available for the Raiders. Iroquois West (0-1) will travel to Watseka at 7 p.m. Friday.