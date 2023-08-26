Football File Art
Daily Journal/File

Leo 20, Bishop McNamara 19

Bishop McNamara scored with less than 30 seconds left in regulation to take a 19-14 lead before Leo executed a Hail Mary go-ahead touchdown as time expired to best the Fightin' Irish 20-19. No individual stats were available for Bishop McNamara. The Fightin' Irish (0-1) will travel to Herscher at 7 p.m. Friday. 

Seneca 27, (3A-5) Wilmington 21

