Football File Art
Daily Journal/File

Manteno 34, Herscher 33

The Panthers saw the Tigers pull to within a point on two different occasions in the fourth quarter but held on to improve to 1-2 and 1-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference in the most dramatic of fashions.

Connor Harrod went 8-for-15 for 55 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, as well as 49 rushing yards for the Panthers. Kyle McCullough, Aidan Dotson and Porter Chandler each caught a touchdown, with Chandler’s serving as the eventual game-winner. Niko Akiyama ran for 147 yards and a touchdown on a dozen carries. Kai Pon had a touchdown and 48 yards on eight carries.

