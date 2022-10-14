...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM
CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The return of its star running back Colin James was all Wilmington needed to earn its seventh win of the season. The senior running back ran absolutely berserk by totaling a ridiculous 302 rushing yards with four touchdowns on 20 carries to help pace the Wildcats’ rushing attack.
Kyle Farrell added 59 yards with two scores on 10 attempts. Jake Castle had four carries for 24 yards, including an eight-yard touchdown rush. Ryder Meents contributed 45 rushing yards on three carries, which was seven more yards than teammate Hunter Osipavicius had on one less carry.
Wilmington (7-1) will host Manteno (2-6) in its regular season finale at 7 p.m. Friday.
(1A-RV)Iroquois West 49, Dwight 8
Iroquois West held a 28-8 halftime lead before never looking back against the Trojans on the road. Trystyn Schacht ran wild by totaling 130 yards with a touchdown on 14 attempts to help lead the Raiders. John Ahlden contributed another 79 yards rushing yards with four touchdowns on 14 carries. Damian Melgoza totaled 43 yards and a touchdown on two carries. Sam McMillan had a 26-yard pass to Dan Clendenen.
Dwight dropped to 2-5 overall with the 41-point loss to the Raiders. Conner Telford completed both of his pass attempts for 21 yards while adding 22 rushing yards with a touchdown on 13 carries to help pace the Trojans. Austin Burkhardt added 61 yards on the ground off a team-high 19 attempts and 21 yards receiving. Dylan Crouch had a team-high five tackles.
Iroquois West (6-2) will host Watseka (1-7) for its regular season finale at 7 p.m. Friday. Dwight (2-6) will travel to Seneca for its regular season finale at the same time.
(3A-8)Seneca 28, Central 0
Central dropped its second game in a row after rattling off five-straight wins. Jayce Meier totaled 59 rushing yards on 12 attempts to help pace the Comets’ rushing attack. Luke Shoven added 20 yards on 10 carries. Jared Saathoff had a team-high 11 receiving yards on two receptions.
Central (5-3) will travel to Momence (3-5) for its regular season finale at 7 p.m. Friday.
Lisle 40, Manteno 6
Manteno’s only touchdown came late in the third quarter when Niko Akiyama ran for an eight-yard touchdown. Akiyama completed 12-of-22 pass attempts for 193 yards and an interception to help lead the Panthers.
Nolan Worobey added 23 rushing yards on four carries. Chandler Porter grabbed four receptions for a team-high 71 receiving yards. Ashton Brazeau recorded 54 yards on three catches. Aidan Dotson had a 27-yard catch while Worobey had a 21-yard reception.
Manteno (2-6) will travel to Wilmington (7-1) for its regular season finale at 7 p.m. Friday.
Peotone 54, Herscher 19
No individual stats were available for either the Blue Devils or the Tigers.
Peotone (5-3) will host Lisle in its regular season finale at 7 p.m. Friday. Herscher (1-7) will travel to Reed-Custer (8-0) for its regular season finale at the same time and day.
(3A-1)Immaculate Conception 47, Bishop McNamara 0
No individual stats were available for the Fightin’ Irish. Bishop McNamara (3-5) will host Riverside-Brookfield in its regular season finale at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
