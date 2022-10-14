Football File Art
Daily Journal/File

(2A-5)Wilmington 57, Streator 6

The return of its star running back Colin James was all Wilmington needed to earn its seventh win of the season. The senior running back ran absolutely berserk by totaling a ridiculous 302 rushing yards with four touchdowns on 20 carries to help pace the Wildcats’ rushing attack.

Kyle Farrell added 59 yards with two scores on 10 attempts. Jake Castle had four carries for 24 yards, including an eight-yard touchdown rush. Ryder Meents contributed 45 rushing yards on three carries, which was seven more yards than teammate Hunter Osipavicius had on one less carry.

