Homewood-Flossmoor 20, Bradley-Bourbonnais 17

The Boilermakers led with as little as three minutes to go, when the Vikings scored from three yards out to set the Boilers to a 2-3 record in Friday’s SouthWest Suburban Conference crossover.

Tyran Bender caught a 73-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Kohl, who went 10-for-22 for 172 yards and the score. Neal May threw a 29-yard touchdown to Caleb Barclay, who caught three passes for 62 yards and a touchdown. May added four catches for 35 yards. Josh Clifton booted a 20-yard field goal.

