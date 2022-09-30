...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM
CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds to 25 kt and significant waves to 6 ft
occasionally to 8 feet expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 3 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Kankakee improved to 5-1 and 3-0 in the Southland Athletic Conference with a dominant win over Rich Township at home. No individual stats were available for the Kays. Kankakee will travel to Bloom at noon next Saturday.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 28, Lincoln-Way Central 25
Bradley-Bourbonnais improved to 3-3 on the season despite being outscored 15-0 in the second half. No individual stats were available for the Boilermakers. BBCHS will host Andrew at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Bishop McNamara 58, Aurora Central Catholic 19
Bishop McNamara won its second game in a row to improve to 3-3 on the season. No individual stats were available for the Fightin’ Irish. McNamara will travel to St. Francis at 7 p.m. Friday.
Coal City 48, Manteno 0
Coal City improved to 4-2 overall this season with a shutout win over Manteno at home. Braden Reilly completed 1-of-4 pass attempts for a 28-yard touchdown to Cason Headley. Chase Cora ran for a team-high 108 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Landin Benson added 59 yards and a score on eight carries of his own. Joseph Widlowski chipped in 51 rushing yards and a score on seven carries. Gavin Carpenter had a four-yard touchdown run. Creide Skubic and Derek Carlson each had interceptions that they took to the house for pick-6’s. The Coalers will travel to Peotone at 7 p.m. Friday.
Manteno dropped to 1-5 overall with the loss. Nolan Worobey totaled 14 yards on nine carries to help pace the Panthers. Niko Akiyama completed 4-of-9 pass attempts for 19 yards and two interceptions. Josh Crane completed all three of his passes for 12 yards. Sevin Keigher hauled in three receptions for 18 yards. Manteno will host Hersher at 7 p.m. Friday.
Peotone 52, Streator 43
Peotone improved to 4-2 overall with a nine-point win over Streator. Dylan Sroka ran wild, totaling 230 rushing yards with four touchdowns to help pace the Blue Devils. Chase Rivera added two touchdowns and James Kuypers had one touchdown. Peotone will host Coal City at 7 p.m. Friday.
Momence 22, Iroquois West 17
Momence snapped a two-game losing streak with a comeback win over the Raiders thanks to Erick Castillo’s ability to connect with Marchello Draine for a go-ahead- seven-yard touchdown reception with a little over a minute left in the fourth quarter to help the Redskins improve to 2-4 overall. Castillo completed 18-of-23 pass attempts for 277 yards and three touchdowns with zero picks. He also added 16 carries for 42 rushing yards. Brogan Halpin caught eight receptions for 136 yards and a score. Terence Autman had a 25-yard touchdown reception to go along with 21 rushing yards on 17 carries. Momence will travel to Seneca at 7 p.m. Friday.
Iroquois West fell to 4-2 overall. Trystyn Schacht ran for 82 yards and a score on 13 carries to help pace the Raiders’ rushing attack. John Alden added 71 rushing yards and a score on six attempts. Sam McMillan completed 3-of-10 passes for 57 yards and an interception. Hunter Hall had a 40-yard reception. Iroquois West will travel to Central at 7 p.m. Friday.
Lisle 36, Herscher 26
Herscher’s 10-point loss put the Tigers at 1-5 overall this season. Clay Schultz hauled in eight catches for 122 yards and a touchdown. Connor Massie-Devore added 84 yards and a score on two catches. Jaxson Ruder grabbed three receptions for 57 yards. Herscher will travel to Manteno at 7 p.m. Friday.
