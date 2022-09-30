Football File Art
Daily Journal/File

Kankakee 34, Rich Township 8

Kankakee improved to 5-1 and 3-0 in the Southland Athletic Conference with a dominant win over Rich Township at home. No individual stats were available for the Kays. Kankakee will travel to Bloom at noon next Saturday.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 28, Lincoln-Way Central 25

