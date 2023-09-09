Football File Art
Daily Journal/File

BRAIDWOOD — As Peotone prepared for its trip to Braidwood for Illinois Central Eight Conference football at Reed-Custer Friday night, head coach Apostolos Tsiamas knew that the Comets would do their best to shut down wingbacks Chase Rivera and Colin Emsweller.

He knew junior fullback Jayden Rodriguez would need to be the Blue Devils' X-factor if they wanted to avoid an 0-3 start to the season and keep their playoff hopes legitimate.

To say Rodriguez was an X-factor would be putting it mildly.

Recommended for you