COAL CITY — Rivalry games often tend to end in drama.
So when it came to Coal City and Wilmington’s annual matchup on the gridiron, it was only fitting that the game came down to a game-sealing interception by Wildcats’ linebacker Allan Richards, who booted a field goal earlier in the game, that paired with a Jacob Friddle rushing touchdown and helped the top-ranked team in Class 3A leave Coal City with a 10-7 win.
“It was a playoff-type atmosphere tonight, but big-time players came up in big times,” said Wildcats coach Jeff Reents. “Friddle and Richards did that tonight and I think Richards was close to being our MVP tonight.”
In a game that saw neither team score in the second half, it was Coal City who had a chance to steal the game late while trailing by three with just over a minute remaining in the final quarter, when Wilmington’s long snapper overshot the snap on a punt for the second time on the evening. Wilmington’s punter, Richards, still managed to make a slight recovery by barely getting a punt off that wound up giving Coal City a 1st-and-10 on the Wildcat’s own 28-yard line.
Coalers quarterback Braden Reilly quickly hit Nick Seplak for a three-yard gain on the ensuing play to help give Coal City a 2nd and 7 on Wilmington’s 25-yard line with about 47 seconds remaining. On the very next play, Richards decided to drop back on a fake blitz, which resulted in the senior securing a game-sealing interception to help lift the Wildcats past their rival and help them improve to 3-0 and 1-0 Illinois Central Eight Conference.
“It was just our basic defense call, and then I read the receiver going in on a slant, and I just read the quarterback and did my job,” Richards said. “It felt great to grab the pick.”
The Coalers (1-2, 1-1) had multiple chances to tie the game outside of their final drive, two of which included a missed 38-yard field goal following a Colin James fumble to begin the second half and a stalled drive that resulted in a punt with just over two minutes to play.
“I guess, initially for us, we couldn’t capitalize on turnovers, and we had some penalties and that’s what’s frustrating is the self-inflicted wounds,” said Coalers coach Francis Loughran.
Despite nearly handing Coal City the game late, Wilmington proved to be the dominant squad by outrushing the Coalers 252-55 in a battle of heavy-run offenses. The Wildcats totaled two rushers over 100 yards, as Friddle carried it 23 times for 136 yards and a score while James chipped in 116 rushing yards on 20 carries.
“It helps me out a lot when James is running well,” Friddle said. “When he does great, it takes a lot of pressure off me and it makes the opposing defenses not only focus on one player.”
On top of nearly doubling the Coalers’ total offense, the Wildcats also managed to win the turnover battle 2-1 by securing a fumble recovery as well as Richard’s clutch pick late.
“The bottom line is we held in there,” Reents said. “Our kids stayed strong and they stayed mentally tough.
“My hat’s off to Coal City because there was a lot of effort left out on the field tonight and that’s Coal City vs. Wilmington for you.”
Going forward the Wildcats will look to remain unbeaten who may or may not be without its starting quarterback Kaden Humphries, who left the game with about seven minutes remaining in the first half with an apparent leg injury.
“We feel terrible for Humphries who left the game in the second quarter who went out with a knee injury,” Reents said. “I thought our backup, Ryder Meents, did OK filling in.”
STAT BOOK
Richards notched 5.5 tackles, an interception and 23-yard field goal to lead the Wildcats. Friddle and James combined for 252 rushing yards and a score.
Reilly completed 12-of-23 pass attempts for 76 yards to lead the Coalers. Ashton Harvey ran for 37 yards on 14 carries and Nick Seplak grabbed five receptions for a team-high 40 receiving yards.
UP NEXT
Wilmington (3-0) returns home to host Peotone for another conference game on Friday at 7 p.m. Coal City (1-2) heads to Herscher where they will look to get back on track with a win against the Tigers on the same day at the same time.
