COAL CITY — The Reed-Custer football team captured its fourth conference championship in school history, and first since 2008, defeating Coal City 58-14 on Friday night in Coaler Country.

The 2022 Comets join the 1986, 2006, and 2008 teams as the only teams in school history to be crowned conference champions, with the previous three coming in the Interstate Eight Conference, making Friday's ICE title the first the program has won since the conference's inception in 2019.

The win also keeps the Comets' perfect record intact at 8-0 while the loss drops the Coalers' record to 5-3 overall and 4-2 in the ICE conference.

