BRAIDWOOD — Reed-Custer set a new school record for wins in a season (11) Saturday, defeating Durand-Pecatonica 24-6 at home in the second round of the IHSA Class 3A playoffs, propelled by a two-touchdown performance from Lucas Foote and a stingy defensive effort.

“Survive and advance — we made some timely stops on defense tonight,” said Reed-Custer coach Gavin Johnston about the win. “Du-Pec is an excellent team, and they went toe-to-toe with us.

“We persevered through a lot and are happy to move on.”

