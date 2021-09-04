BRAIDWOOD — One week after exploding for 60 points against Elmwood Park in the season opener, Reed-Custer put up 56 more points on Friday in a 56-34 win over Arcola at home, giving the Comets their first 2-0 start since the 2009 season. Senior running back Elliot Cassem ran wild for 269 yards and scored three touchdowns in the win.
“I thought our defense might have let us down a little bit tonight, but I thought our offense and special teams were phenomenal,” said Reed-Custer coach Gavin Johnston. “We’ve been saying it is a team effort and we picked each other up tonight when he had to.
“Right now we’re a little upset about a three-score win, and that doesn’t happen here very often, but at the end of the day, we’re happy to be 2-0 and are having a lot of fun right now.”
Cassem wasted no time finding the endzone, taking the opening kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown, putting the Comets up 7-0 10 seconds into the game.
“I’ve been saying all week I was going to return the opening kickoff, no matter what,” Cassem said. “I saw an opening with my vision, and hit the hole and stiff-armed the last defender and was off.”
Arcola’s Jed Jones knotted the game at 7-7 with a touchdown run with 3:48 remaining in the first quarter. The Comets scored on the ensuing drive when Cassem scored on a six-yard run to put his team up 13-7 after one quarter.
“After dealing with an ankle injury last year, I’m hungry to be the best I can be,” Cassem said. “This is the best group of lineman I’ve had at my time here and I’m trying to make the most of it in my senior season.”
Lucas Foote scored his first touchdown of the night on a three-yard run and second on a punt return two minutes later to put Reed-Custer up 26-7 halfway through the second quarter.
Jones scored his second touchdown of the game with 1:05 remaining in the second quarter to reduce the Comets lead to 26-14 going into halftime. Tanner Thomas returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown for Arcola, making the score 26-21 and cutting the Comets’ lead to a razor-thin margin early in the second half.
Quarterback Jake McPherson tossed a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter, a 15-yard strike to Dylan Garrelts, and a 28-yard touchdown pass to Foote to put the Comets ahead 42-21, quickly giving the home team their breathing room back.
Cassem added his third touchdown of the game late in the third quarter as he continued to carve up Arcola’s defense. Jace Christian scored the Comet’s final touchdown on a 63-yard touchdown run to ice Reed-Custer’s 56-34 win.
“Kody Marschner pulled and opened up a huge hole for me,” Christian said. “I knew it was game over once I saw the size of the hole. My wide receivers also made some huge second-level blocks to help me out.”
STAT BOOK
McPherson finished 7-for-12 passing for 63 yards and two touchdowns. Christian added 10 tackles to lead the defense, including a sack and two tackles for loss. Brandon Moorman had seven tackles and Connor Esparza had five-and-a-half.
UP NEXT
The Comets host Lisle next week at 7 p.m. and are looking to avenge a 20-0 loss from a season ago.
