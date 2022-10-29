Football File Art
SATURDAY

IHSA Class 4A Playoffs, first round: (8)Coal City 22, (9)East Alton-Wood River 6

The Coalers surrendered the first score of the afternoon Saturday before coming back with the final three scores on the afternoon to advance to next week's second round. Landin Benson ran for 113 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 25 attempts. Braden Reilly was 4-for-11 for 48 yards and a touchdown and added 34 yards on nine carries. Chris Chilico caught two balls for 25 yards and a score.

